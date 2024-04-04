Kaia Gerber is always ahead of the curve when it comes to trendy sneakers. Her off-duty fashion almost always includes a comfy shoe, and for a while, she chose her beloved Adidas Sambas above all others. But yesterday, the model was seen at the airport in 2024's rising It-sneakers: the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s.
The Palm Royale actress wore the popular pair while leaving New York City on Wednesday. She paired her black-and-white trainers with a calf-hitting black trench coat, hiding her top underneath the oversized outerwear. Gerber added a pop of color with bright blue, wide-leg trousers by Leset.
As for accessories, she showed off her silver Apple AirPods Max headphones and wore black sunglasses to hide most of her face. She also placed a travel-friendly Celine tote on top of a black Away suitcase.
There's a reason Gerber's Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s have become a celebrity and TikTok-favorite shoe over the past year. The Japanese retro design, first released in the 1960s, is adored for its slim sole and signature stripes. Lately, it's a go-to alternative for fans of the classic Adidas Sambas silhouette.
Uma Thurman famously wore the yellow-and-black iteration in the 2003 cult film Kill Bill, and since then, the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s have been spotted on a slew of stylish A-listers in almost every colorway the brand offers. Other celebrity fans of the sneakers include Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Suki Waterhouse, and Rita Ora.
Gerber has shown off her collection of hype beast-approved shoes in her street style over the past months. Aside from black-and-white, the 22-year-old also owns them in white with red and blue stripes and the Kill Bill-inspired yellow.
Kendall Jenner is another star who's worn the popular sneaker, styling it with a low-key outfit in January. While running errands in Los Angeles, she sported a pair of white Onitsuka kicks with a white tee, blue jeans, and brown oversized jacket.
These old-school trainers are best paired with effortless off-duty ensembles and relaxed silhouettes, from baggy denim to athleisurewear. (Translation: Combinations exactly like Gerber's travel outfit.)
While the official Onitsuka Tiger website no longer offers its assortment of highly coveted sneakers, you can still find the It shoe at several other retailers. Scroll ahead to shop Kaia Gerber's Mexico 66s.
Shop Kaia Gerber's Sneakers
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
