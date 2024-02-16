Kaia Gerber has lately left the house ready for book club, dressed in a casual coat and jeans with a novel under one arm. On Thursday night, the 22-year-old model opted for supermodel glam at the Dune: Part Two afterparty in London.

Following the headline-hitting red carpet at the London premiere hours before, which included Zendaya's cyborg Mugler moment, Gerber headed to the afterparty holding hands with her boyfriend and Dune: Part Two actor Austin Butler.

Kaia Gerber wore a shimmery brown maxi dress at the Dune: Part Two afterparty in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the occasion, Gerber coordinated with the supernatural-desert theme of the film, stunning in a glittering brown maxi gown. She tossed on a pair of silver open-toed heels and held onto a gold clutch.

Outside, the "Library Science" founder kept a fuzzy black coat tucked under her arm, just in case the evening took a chilly turn. Butler was by her side dressed in a low-cut black blazer and matching trousers.

Gerber was seen hand-in-hand with her boyfriend and Dune actor Austin Butler at the star-studded event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber's statement outerwear for the night resembled much of what she wore days earlier while hitting the slopes of St. Moritz in Switzerland. There, the model embodied the quintessential look of a mob wife, with her après-ski style moment featuring a bold shaggy brown coat from Celine.

Earlier this month, Gerber appeared on Edward Enninful's final magazine cover for British Vogue alongside her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, and 30 other inspiring women from the ranks of Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid, Oprah Winfrey, and Dua Lipa.

But Gerber wasn't fully aware of her mom's A-list status until the release of The Super Models on Apple TV+ back in September 2023, she admitted to The Wall Street Journal. "I was like, 'I didn't realize,'" Gerber said. "'I knew you were iconic, but...' I didn't understand when I was younger. I was starstruck in front of her after."

With Dune: Part Two in theaters on March 1, even more stylish appearances from the cast are due in the coming weeks. As Butler has a prominent role in the movie, there might be some more glimpses of Gerber, too.