The queen of minimalism, Kaia Gerber, has done it again. Her latest street style moment was simple and straightforward, consisting of basics you undoubtedly already own, but leaned into a burgeoning aesthetic that we're calling "off-duty librarian." Gerber's tee-and-trousers outfit is ideal for proud Goodreads users or those who spend fifty percent of their free time with their noses in a book.

The supermodel (and certified bookworm) wore a simple grey tee that read, “If you love me, read a book,” along with a blue tote bag from New York City independent bookseller McNally Jackson. She styled the bookstore merch with a pair of basic straight-leg trousers, rounded Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunnies, and a brown cashmere sweater slung over her shoulders. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Gerber street-style moment without a pair of Adidas Sambas: she opted for the classic black and white pair of the trendy sneakers and white ankle socks.

While variations of the "hot-girl librarian" aesthetic have been trending on TikTok and often emulated by trendsetters like Bella Hadid and Devon Lee Carlson, this look is undoubtedly true to Kaia’s personality. The Bottoms star hosts a book club, which she recently switched from an Instagram live format to a YouTube channel titled “Library Science.” She’s also often seen with a book as her go-to accessory, and we love to see her supporting an independent bookseller through her outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Despite the whirlwind of viral fashion trends celebrities constantly feed us, Gerber is known for being consistent with her minimalistic street style moments. When she isn't walking the runway or the red carpet, she's often spotted wearing wardrobe staples such as trench coats and crisp button-down shirts. Her everyday style can be equated to the "quiet luxury" aesthetic but without feeling like a fleeting trend.

Luckily, this is not a complicated look to recreate. In fact, thanks to Gerber’s affinity for a capsule wardrobe, you probably already have most of these pieces on hand. Our favorite part of this look is the book-based tee. You can also pull inspiration from the book club host and acquire a piece of merch from your local book shop or opt for another graphic T-shirt.

From there, throw on your favorite straight-leg trousers, wrap a sweater around your shoulders, and you're almost ready to head out the door. As for footwear, Adidas Sambas are essential here. If you are one of the few who have yet to buy a pair yourself, any flat and sleek sneaker will do the trick. On the other hand, you might want to think about getting your hands on the trendy shoes if possible, as it seems like the Samba hype is still alive and well.

Shop Kaia’s "off-duty librarian" outfit below.