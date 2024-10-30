Kamala Harris delivered one of her most crucial speeches on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Touted as the "closing argument" for her presidential campaign, the Democratic nominee stood before tens of thousands of supporters in Washington, D.C., and asked for their vote ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Dressed in a meticulously tailored black suit comprised of a single-breasted jacket with structured shoulders and a pair of flared trousers, she certainly looked the part of a future commander-in-chief.

That said, there's always an intentional nod to femininity woven into her campaign trail outfits. You can see it here in the pointy black pumps, bubble bath nails, and suffragette white cowl-neck blouse she's wearing beneath her immaculate tailoring. The draped long-sleeve marked a shift from the pussy-bow tops we've seen Harris sport before. Considered a softer, lighter version of the turtleneck, the cowl neckline may not be weighed down by the pussy-bow's long political history as a symbol of feminist solidarity. But the choice of color and design felt no less apt for the occasion, which took place at the very same oval-shaped park where Trump incited a deadly attack on the Capitol in January 2021.

Kamala Harris waves to supporters in a black single-breasted suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of the former prosecutor's custom suiting, including the "coconut brown" and navy blue numbers she wore during the Democratic National Convention, can be credited to women-led French label Chloé, which is currently helmed by creative director Chemena Kamali. It's unclear whether the brand's work for Harris includes her latest black ensemble, but no other collaborator could be more fitting for her historic run. Both Kamali and Harris—who rarely leaves the house without donning at least one piece from her beloved jewelry collection—value the personal touches women bring to clothing above all else.

“For me, women who wear Chloé embody a powerful femininity and confidence,” Kamali told Vogue shortly after the convention. “Chloé is not transformative—wearing Chloé is about feeling like yourself.”

Kamala Harris layers a white cowl-neck blouse with long sleeves beneath her structured black jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kamala Harris pairs pointy black pumps with a bubble bath pink manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should she win next week's election, it will be interesting to see how Harris and her rumored stylist Leslie Fremar adapt her campaign trail wardrobe to the demands of a new role. No matter what she wears, though, it will set a precedent. That's the beauty—and the burden—of being first.

