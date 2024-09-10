Every Outfit Kamala Harris Has Worn on the Campaign Trail (So Far)

Much ado has been made about Kamala Harris and her custom Chloé suits. Can you blame us? It feels like the closest we’ve ever come to having a fashion person on the ballot. Close your eyes and consider the implications: There is a world where we, as a country, come out of this election cycle with a president who (among other qualities) wears Christopher John Rogers.

Even as a district attorney in the ‘90s, Kamala Harris was a stylish woman. But particularly since July—when the vice president launched her 2024 presidential campaign—Harris has been gradually stepping up her work wardrobe. So far, the narrative arc of her campaign wardrobe has been subtle but impactful breaks with tradition. Whereas Hillary Clinton chose to almost exclusively wear Ralph Lauren, an American heritage brand, during her 2016 presidential campaign, Harris has been tapping the likes of women-led French label Chloé and Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung for her campaign’s key moments. (She has reportedly tapped stylist Leslie Fremar to pull each look.) What Harris is serving, in other words, is an eclectic mix that more closely resembles the way women actually shop and get dressed in their everyday lives—with all the formality and elegance the highest offices in the country demand.

As Harris continues her campaign, she's likely to combine professional suiting with meaning-packed accessories and color choices. Ahead, catch up on every campaign trail outfit Harris has worn on the road to the White House.

July 22: Vice President Kamala Harris Wears a Cropped Black Suit

Our first glimpse of Harris in campaign trail mode happened on July 22, the day after President Joe Biden pulled out of the race. Harris was photographed on the White House South Lawn at an event honoring college athletes. Clad in a cropped black suit, a cloud gray cowl-neck blouse, and black pumps, the vice president’s look all but declared: “It’s time to get down to business.” Look a bit closer, though, and you might spot a personal touch hiding in plain sight: her pearl earrings. They're a subtle but important nod to Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), the sorority Harris spent her formative years participating in at Howard University. To this day, the vice president continues to showcase her AKA pride on the campaign trail through her jewelry.

Kamala Harris honoring NCAA championship teams on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

July 23: Kamala Harris Wears Navy and Pearls

Pearls popped up again in her wardrobe the following day, this time in the form of an Irene Neuwirth pearl link necklace Harris wore to a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin on July 23. You might recognize it as the same double-strand necklace Harris wore in her official White House portrait , so the piece is likely part of Harris’s personal collection. In Wisconsin, she layered the piece over a black t-shirt and a navy blue suit—an outfit formula she seems to like for rallies.

Harris exiting Air Force Two at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on July 23, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Irene Neuwirth Gumball Link Necklace Online 18k Gold $18,280 at Irene Neuwirth

July 24: Kamala Harris Pairs a Cream Suit and Gold Jewelry

For a trip to meet with local leaders in Houston, Texas on July 24, Harris selected a cream suit, champagne-colored top, and the chunky Tiffany yellow gold link chain she’d later be criticized for wearing, after a group of disgruntled men discovered it costs $62,000. Of course, those of us who follow celebrity fashion know that brands regularly loan expensive jewelry to stylists and their high-profile clientele for press tours and shoots.

Harris after a briefing in Texas on July 24, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

July 25: Kamala Harris Wears a Plum Suit

Unafraid to outfit-repeat, Harris wore her signature Irene Neuwirth gumball pearl necklace to another appearance in Texas on July 25. This time she paired the beloved accessory with a plum-colored suit, black T-shirt, a modest stack of gold bracelets, and a watch to speak at the American Federation of Teachers’ national convention.

Harris speaking at the American Federation of Teachers' 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

July 27: Kamala Harris Wears a Tan Prabal Gurung Suit

The fashion gods must’ve smiled on July 27 when Harris wore a tan Prabal Gurung suit, white T-shirt, Tiffany chain, and nude pumps to a campaign fundraiser in Massachusetts. The sleeves on that jacket are chef’s kiss, and it’s merely an added bonus that Gurung is an independent designer of color with whom Harris has worked before. Gurung also designed the garnet dress and coat she wore to the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service at the White House in 2021.

Harris returning to Maryland after a campaign fundraiser in Massachusetts on July 27, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

July 30: Kamala Harris Wears a Powder Blue Suit

Harris’s style hot streak continued with the powder blue suit she wore to a campaign rally in Atlanta on July 30, where she was accompanied by rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo along with senator Jon Ossoff, Reverend Raphael Warnock, and former Georgia state representative Stacey Abrams .

Memorably, she wore a similar Michael Kors powder blue suit on her Vogue February 2021 digital cover. Here, Harris accessorized her 2024 take on the look with a white tee, nude pumps, pearl earrings, and her beloved Irene Neuwirth pearl necklace.

Harris during a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia on July 30, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

August 7: Kamala Harris Wears a White Blazer

With her freshly announced running mate Tim Walz by her side, Harris channeled rich Hamptons aunt energy in a crisp white blazer and beige trousers during a campaign stop in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on August 7.

Harris at a campaign rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on August 7, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

August 10: Kamala Harris Wears Christopher John Rogers

Harris loves to wear purple, the punchy color of bipartisanship. Remember the vivid grape-colored Christopher John Rogers dress and jacket she wore to be sworn in as vice president in 2021? Now, amid her 2024 presidential run, Harris is experimenting more and more frequently with lighter, brighter hues, including this lilac suit she wore to a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 10.

Harris and running mate Tim Walz at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 10, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

August 16: Kamala Harris Wears a Bright Blue Suit

On August 16 Harris wore her best and brightest blue suit yet to a speaking engagement in Raleigh, North Carolina. Instead of the pastel blue we’ve seen her sport before, Harris opted for cerulean to deliver her first major policy speech since accepting her party’s nomination.

Harris appearing in Raleigh, North Carolina to discuss her policy platform on August 16, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

August 19: Kamala Harris Wears a Coconut Brown Suit

And just like that, it was the first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago. Harris wore a “coconut brown” suit comprised of a single-breasted jacket, flared trousers, and a white pussybow blouse to deliver a rousing speech to fellow Democrats at the August 19, 2024 event. The look was made to measure for Harris by Chloé creative director Chemena Kamala, but there is a double-breasted edition of the wool jacket, a couple different iterations of the matching pants, and a soft rose version of the same silk blouse available for the rest of us.

Sure, a camel-colored suit might not seem like much of a departure for Harris, but the fit of her flared trousers is noticeably elevated. And for an added wink, many believe the look may have been an homage to the viral tan suit Barack Obama wore during a press conference in 2015.

Harris waving to voters on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloé Tailored Jacket in Wool Grain De Poudre $3,390 at Chloé

Chloé Cropped Tailored Pants in Wool Grain De Poudre $1,290 at Chloe

Chloé Lavallière Blouse in Crêpe De Chine $ 1,690 at Chloé

August 23: Kamala Harris Wears a Navy Chloé Suit

Harris looked positively presidential in the navy blue powersuit and tonal pinstripe pussy bow blouse she wore to accept her party’s nomination on the fourth night of the DNC. It was another bespoke Chloé creation for another pivotal moment, and the pussybow blouse was an apt choice given its long political history as a symbol of feminist solidarity. Nicely done, Madame VP.

Harris accepting her party's nomination on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention on August 21, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

September 4: Kamala Harris Weras Jeans and Converse

September 4 was a huge day for me personally. Why? Because Kamala Harris finally wore jeans on the campaign trail and looked incredible doing it. For a campaign stop at Throwback Brewery in North Hampton, New Hampshire, the vice president wore a camel blazer, dark wash denim, and black heels to propose a new tax cut to help small business owners.

Harris at a campaign event in North Hampton, New Hampshire on Sept. 4, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

September 7: Kamala Harris Wears a Purple Blazer and Jeans

Harris rarely deviates from a tasteful heel in professional settings. For a campaign stop at Penzeys Spices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 7, though, she swapped her heels out for a pair of burgundy leather loafers with chunky gold hardware from Tod’s, an eggplant-colored wool blazer, and dark wash jeans.