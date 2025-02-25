The Kate Hudson renaissance is in full swing, and I'm simply thrilled to be witnessing it. Ahead of her next big project's release, the star stopped by Good Morning America to talk all things Running Point: the Mindy Kaling-led Netflix series in which Hudson stars as a reformed party girl turned sports executive.

Hudson's longtime stylist Sophie Lopez pulled out all the sartorial stops for the appearance. Upon arriving for the taping, the 45-year-old stepped out in a taupe satin Giorgio Armani trench coat that put a balletcore spin on the most classic of all outerwear silhouettes. With a subtle sheen, drop shoulders, and a slouchy robe fit, this cool girl-coded spring investment piece proves timeless and trendy design can live in perfect harmony.

Kate Hudson arrives at Good Morning America wrapped in a taupe Giorgio Armani satin trench coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Almost Famous actor accessorized her effortless trench with a pair of black leather tapered square-toe boots. The blade heel made them instantly recognizable as Khaite's Ona boots, which come in both the knee-high length Hudson is wearing here and a shorter ankle bootie version.

The Golden Globe winner matched her squared-off boots to a rectangular set of pavé hoop earrings for the occasion, along with a diamond pendant necklace and multiple cocktail rings.

Kate Hudson accessorizes her outfit with black Khaite boots and square pavé hoop earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the taping, the mother of three left with matcha in hand and a burgundy French manicure on her nails. She even flashed a glimpse of the sheer charcoal gray silk separates she was sporting underneath her billowing trench. The baroque-print set, which pairs a ruffled midi skirt with a coordinating long-sleeved button-down blouse, is from the Italian luxury brand Etro.

Kate Hudson layers a ruffled gray silk skirt and matching shirt from Etro beneath her trench coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Etro Printed Ruched Midi Skirt $4,374 at Farfetch

Between this ensemble and the tweed coat she topped with a Chanel bag and The Row boots in London the other day, it's safe to say the Kate Hudson street style revival is well underway—and I hope it never ends.