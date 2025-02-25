Kate Hudson's Renaissance Starts with a Satin Trench, Sheer Separates, and It Girl-Approved Knee-High Boots
The star just served up another sartorial slam-dunk on the 'Running Point' press tour.
The Kate Hudson renaissance is in full swing, and I'm simply thrilled to be witnessing it. Ahead of her next big project's release, the star stopped by Good Morning America to talk all things Running Point: the Mindy Kaling-led Netflix series in which Hudson stars as a reformed party girl turned sports executive.
Hudson's longtime stylist Sophie Lopez pulled out all the sartorial stops for the appearance. Upon arriving for the taping, the 45-year-old stepped out in a taupe satin Giorgio Armani trench coat that put a balletcore spin on the most classic of all outerwear silhouettes. With a subtle sheen, drop shoulders, and a slouchy robe fit, this cool girl-coded spring investment piece proves timeless and trendy design can live in perfect harmony.
The Almost Famous actor accessorized her effortless trench with a pair of black leather tapered square-toe boots. The blade heel made them instantly recognizable as Khaite's Ona boots, which come in both the knee-high length Hudson is wearing here and a shorter ankle bootie version.
The Golden Globe winner matched her squared-off boots to a rectangular set of pavé hoop earrings for the occasion, along with a diamond pendant necklace and multiple cocktail rings.
After the taping, the mother of three left with matcha in hand and a burgundy French manicure on her nails. She even flashed a glimpse of the sheer charcoal gray silk separates she was sporting underneath her billowing trench. The baroque-print set, which pairs a ruffled midi skirt with a coordinating long-sleeved button-down blouse, is from the Italian luxury brand Etro.
Between this ensemble and the tweed coat she topped with a Chanel bag and The Row boots in London the other day, it's safe to say the Kate Hudson street style revival is well underway—and I hope it never ends.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
