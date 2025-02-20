Kate Hudson is about to make a splashy return to the spotlight as the fearless blonde protagonist of Mindy Kaling's new sports comedy series for Netflix. And it shows! The star has been scoring one sartorial slam-dunk after another on the Running Point press tour, from the plunging gold Roberto Cavalli gown she wore to the show's red carpet premiere to the gathered purple Victoria Beckham dress she pulled for an appearance on The One Show.

On Feb. 20, her hot streak continued with a winning cold-weather ensemble. For a stop at BBC Maida Vale Studios in London, the Almost Famous actor wrapped herself in a gray double-breasted tweed coat that fell to her ankles. In a nod to one of England's own, the coat comes courtesy of British designer Stella McCartney. With an oversized, menswear-inspired silhouette and subtle speckles of colorful silk woven throughout, this is more or less the winter jacket of my dreams. Oh, and did I mention it also comes in camel brown?

Kate Hudson styles a gray Stella McCartney coat with black The Row ankle boots and a black Chanel flap bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

But Hudson's longtime stylist Sophie Lopez didn't stop at one stunning investment piece. Atop her chic coat, the Golden Globe winner threw on the most iconic crossbody purse ever made: Chanel's double-flap bag. In keeping with the cooler tone of her coat, the 45-year-old selected a quilted black leather edition with a long silver chain strap—perfect for slinging haphazardly across your warmest outerwear.

She also accessorized the look with a shoe celebrities can't seem to get enough of lately: The Row's black platform ankle boots with exposed statement zippers. Big Little Lies leading lady Zoë Kravitz owns the same pair, and Grammy winner Miley Cyrus once dubbed the design "a forever boot." Needless to say, the Olsen twins knocked it out of the park with this one.

Chanel Caviar Quilted Medium Double Flap Black $6,795 at Fashionphile

Hudson's look was completed by spiky bubble bath pink nails, a messy blonde bun, and a colorful beaded phone strap. But this outfit's message couldn't be clearer: Kate Hudson will always be that girl. And reader, we are so back.