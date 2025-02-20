Kate Hudson Declares Her Comeback in a Chic Tweed Coat, Classic Chanel Bag, and The Row's Most-Wanted Ankle Boots
The 'Running Point' actor's latest look is a study in luxe winter staple pieces.
Kate Hudson is about to make a splashy return to the spotlight as the fearless blonde protagonist of Mindy Kaling's new sports comedy series for Netflix. And it shows! The star has been scoring one sartorial slam-dunk after another on the Running Point press tour, from the plunging gold Roberto Cavalli gown she wore to the show's red carpet premiere to the gathered purple Victoria Beckham dress she pulled for an appearance on The One Show.
On Feb. 20, her hot streak continued with a winning cold-weather ensemble. For a stop at BBC Maida Vale Studios in London, the Almost Famous actor wrapped herself in a gray double-breasted tweed coat that fell to her ankles. In a nod to one of England's own, the coat comes courtesy of British designer Stella McCartney. With an oversized, menswear-inspired silhouette and subtle speckles of colorful silk woven throughout, this is more or less the winter jacket of my dreams. Oh, and did I mention it also comes in camel brown?
But Hudson's longtime stylist Sophie Lopez didn't stop at one stunning investment piece. Atop her chic coat, the Golden Globe winner threw on the most iconic crossbody purse ever made: Chanel's double-flap bag. In keeping with the cooler tone of her coat, the 45-year-old selected a quilted black leather edition with a long silver chain strap—perfect for slinging haphazardly across your warmest outerwear.
She also accessorized the look with a shoe celebrities can't seem to get enough of lately: The Row's black platform ankle boots with exposed statement zippers. Big Little Lies leading lady Zoë Kravitz owns the same pair, and Grammy winner Miley Cyrus once dubbed the design "a forever boot." Needless to say, the Olsen twins knocked it out of the park with this one.
Hudson's look was completed by spiky bubble bath pink nails, a messy blonde bun, and a colorful beaded phone strap. But this outfit's message couldn't be clearer: Kate Hudson will always be that girl. And reader, we are so back.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
