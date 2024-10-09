Kate Middleton's Exact Crocs Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

ate Middleton (c) takes part in a training session with The Sisterhood cross channel rowing team on the River Thames on August 01, 2007 in London, England. The team are taking part in a cross-channel dragon boat race later this month. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say Catherine, Princess of Wales has earned a top spot in the royal fashion hall of fame. Over the years, Kate Middleton's best fashion moments have been aplenty. There was her recycled Alexander McQueen dress for 2019 and 2023 BAFTA Awards, a recent appearance in a trendy wine-red suit, and how could we forget her golden tribute to Princess Diana at the No Time to Die premiere? The list goes on and on. So if there's one thing royal watchers wouldn't expect the designer darling to wear, it would be a pair of Crocs, but lo and behold, there's photo evidence of Kate sporting a pair.

In a set of photos from 2007, the then-Kate Middleton is seen training with the Sisterhood Rowing Team. For the occasion, Kate wore bright red Crocs to match her rowing uniform to a T. I have to say, the rubber shoes complete the sporty look, and they make the most sense for the water activity. Hats off to Kate, because she may have convinced me to add a pair to my wardrobe, especially after I found her exact pair on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day.

Kate Middleton takes part in a training session with The Sisterhood cross channel rowing team on the River Thames on August 01, 2007 in London, England. The team are taking part in a cross-channel dragon boat race later this month.

Kate Middleton's Crocs perfectly matched the bright red in her rowing uniform.

Sure, Crocs may not be the most stylish pair of footwear, but I'd argue they're one of the most practical. What other shoe is waterproof, comfortable enough to walk in for hours on end, and easy to clean? They even come with a convertible backstrap so you can add support or put them in "sport mode," as the internet likes to say. And you can make them look chic, despite what the critics may think. Just take after Princess Kate—match your footwear to the details of your outfit for a more cohesive look. With over 30 color options to choose from, you could also go the bold route with a contrasting shade for a fun pop of color.

At just $35, these red Crocs may be the most budget-friendly item a royal has ever worn, but there's a catch—you only have one day before October Prime Day is over and they go back to their regular price. Don't pass up the opportunity to dress like a princess on a budget. And, if you're curious about other Croc styles out there, I've rounded up a few more on-sale picks for you, too.

