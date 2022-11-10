Kate Moss Just Updated Her Iconic Braless Sheer Dress Look for 2022

Kate Moss has done it again.
The supermodel wore a stunning sheer look for Diet Coke's recent 40th birthday party, which instantly reminded fans of her iconic 1993 look.
On Wednesday, Kate dazzled onlookers as she stepped out in a sparkly, sheer black dress with a plunging neckline. The dress was floor-length, and the model opted to wear black underwear but no bra under it.
She wore her hair side-parted and up, and accessorized with silver drop earrings, necklaces and bracelets.
In 1993, the model wore a similarly sheer (though much simpler) iridescent dress, again with black underwear and no bra, a look which quickly became iconic.
Kate became creative director of Diet Coke in the summer of 2022, and spoke to British Vogue about this latest role, one that fits her like a glove.
In this job, she has taken inspiration from some of her best looks to design drinks packaging, and she said, "Maybe in a couple of decades, I’ll pull out the Marc Jacobs look I wore when I was 25, but at the moment it’s too close. But it’s a problem because [her daughter] Lila’s started to wear my things, and we have to be careful!"
Kate also recalled her daughter finding a micro miniskirt among her mom's things, which she was startled by because it showed her underwear. And there was another time when Lila wanted to wear nipple pasties under a sheer top, which shocked Kate. "They are so prudish nowadays," she told British Vogue. "Never wear a pasty! That’s my advice to the younger generation." Duly noted.
