Kate Moss Just Updated Her Iconic Braless Sheer Dress Look for 2022

Kate Moss has done it again.

The supermodel wore a stunning sheer look for Diet Coke's recent 40th birthday party, which instantly reminded fans of her iconic 1993 look.

On Wednesday, Kate dazzled onlookers as she stepped out in a sparkly, sheer black dress with a plunging neckline. The dress was floor-length, and the model opted to wear black underwear but no bra under it.

She wore her hair side-parted and up, and accessorized with silver drop earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)

In 1993, the model wore a similarly sheer (though much simpler) iridescent dress, again with black underwear and no bra, a look which quickly became iconic.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett / Getty)

Kate became creative director of Diet Coke in the summer of 2022, and spoke to British Vogue about this latest role, one that fits her like a glove.

In this job, she has taken inspiration from some of her best looks to design drinks packaging, and she said, "Maybe in a couple of decades, I’ll pull out the Marc Jacobs look I wore when I was 25, but at the moment it’s too close. But it’s a problem because [her daughter] Lila’s started to wear my things, and we have to be careful!"

Kate also recalled her daughter finding a micro miniskirt among her mom's things, which she was startled by because it showed her underwear. And there was another time when Lila wanted to wear nipple pasties under a sheer top, which shocked Kate. "They are so prudish nowadays," she told British Vogue. "Never wear a pasty! That’s my advice to the younger generation." Duly noted.