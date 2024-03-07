Katie Holmes is a champion of closet staples. The actress is known for shamelessly re-wearing her favorite pieces so often that they've become part of her signature uniform. If you take a close look at Holmes' off-duty outfits, you'll find that one of her most beloved pieces is Frankie Shop's Gaia Coat.
Case in point: On Thursday, March 7, days after making her first red carpet appearance of the year, the Dawson's Creek alum was spotted out in New York City wearing her trusty outerwear layer over a very quintessential Katie outfit.
Holmes styled her favorite camel coat with a burgundy knit sweater, straight-leg jeans, and tortoise shell sunglasses. She also ditched her go-to Adidas Sambas for a pair of street style-worthy PONY sneakers.
Holmes has worn this specific camel coat on numerous occasions—almost too many to count. Back in January, Holmes wore her treasured layer while running errands in NYC. That time, she took a much cozier approach to her styling, pairing her neutral outerwear with grey sweatpants and a white beanie. Holmes finished the look with two of her other closet staples: a pair of Adidas Sambas and an oversized Mansur Gavriel tote.
Aside from wearing her Frankie Shop coat during the chilly winter months, Holmes has also styled her cherished piece as a transitional layer, suitable for early springtime days. She wore her coat on another occasion over a pale pink button-down, a pair of split-hem jeans, and square-frame sunglasses. To no surprise, she opted for her Adidas Sambas and Mansur Gavriel tote yet again.
Why wouldn't Holmes rely on her Frankie Shop coat day after day? The neutral shade and oversize silhouette are both timeless design elements.
Not to mention, Holmes' trusty coat (along with her sneakers and tote) are all smart investment pieces. In a time when fashion is so focused on micro-trends and overconsumption, it's refreshing to see a celebrity like Holmes play into the power of wardrobe staples.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
