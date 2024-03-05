In 2024, Katie Holmes has solidified her status as a bonafide street style darling, nailing foolproof, easygoing outfits and repeating combinations in a way that feels refreshing (not formulaic). For the first time this year, the actress took her style from the streets to the red carpet, making an official appearance while attending the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala in New York City yesterday.

For the occasion, Holmes took cues from her beloved personal style. She wore her version of a little black dress, which involved a sleeveless black maxi dress designed with a high neckline and adorned with pockets and draped detailing.

The Dawson’s Creek alum styled her look with a coordinating black coat to brave New York's chilly pre-spring weather. As for accessories, she opted for dangling silver earrings and diamond-studded rings by Ara Vartanian, plus a pair of black and white rosette-embellished Chanel mules.

Katie Holmes attended the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala in a sleeveless black maxi dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes completed her LBD with a long black coat and Chanel heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes' take on the LBD silhouette follows several casual street style looks she's worn over the past couple of months. Last week, the Alone Together star shut down the notion that outfit repeating is taboo, copying and pasting three cozy pieces: a shearling-lined bomber jacket by Shoreditch Ski Club, wide-leg nylon pants, and a pair of trendy Adidas Sambas.

Holmes is a known outfit repeater, most recently wearing a green shearling-lined jacket, wide-leg trousers, and Adidas Sambas. (Image credit: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Shortly before that, the actress was spotted strolling around Manhattan in another pair of trendy shoes: silver lace-up ballet flats. Holmes isn't a stranger to playing into the latest fashion trends, while also making her outfits feel sensible and unique.

Back in January, Katie Holmes wore a pair of silver metallic ballet flats while out in Manhattan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Holmes has proven to be a red-carpet inspiration, it's clear that she adores a casual moment—as shown in much of her off-duty looks. "I think we all want our sweats," the actress told Glamour in April 2023, referring to a look she'd been photographed in ahead of her interview (which included a blazer paired with a T-shirt and joggers).

"It's a funny world because the culture of celebrity and the access that exists now could be quite a distraction from who the person is," she added. "I'm an actor, so people say, 'Oh, do you think about what you wear before you go to the grocery store?' No, because it's not my job. You know what I mean? But yesterday, going and doing a talk show is part of my job. So yes, that's put together."