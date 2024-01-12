Everyone should have one item in their closet they can depend on in a pinch. These are our hero items—they keep us sane and stylish in moments when dressing inspiration is sparse, but we still need to look put together. The latest example of a hero item's styling prowess comes from Katie Holmes who has a (rightful) obsession with The Frankie Shop's Gaia Coat. A big throw-on-and-go coat is key to getting through the winter, and Holmes knows this all too well, considering she's worn this particular topper a million and one times. In fact, we'd say it's the key to her relatably cozy street style. Holmes’ camel coat transforms her errand-running outfits into masterclass moments in casual dressing.

Holmes has paired The Frankie Shop's Gaia Coat with anything from trousers, jeans, and even sweatpants. Each time, she’s radiated a put-together energy that isn’t just from her celeb appeal—it’s the coat! The structured coat is un-stuffy while still being polished, the perfect balance a coat needs for everyday wear. And we know the coat keeps Holmes warm because she can’t keep it hanging in her closet. In short, it’s the ideal winter investment piece.

The brand's Gaia Double Breasted coat is available on the brand's site right now for $495 and comes in a few other colors, including black, a light gray, and an ivory shade. I think of it as the winter answer to your favorite trench coat, as it's made from a sturdy wool blend material but has a relaxed shape.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressing up loungewear to wear outside of the house is never an easy task, but see the coat's magic for yourself. The "It" girl-worthy coat can make any pairing look like an intentional styling choice. The best of Holmes' camel coat ensembles include her favorite Alo sweatpants and Adidas Sambas. Similar to the Wrong Shoe Theory, the coat's dressing juxtaposition is on full display (a tailored overcoat with gray sweats isn't necessarily an expected combo), but it just works.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frankie Shop is one of fashion's best-kept-secrets—until now. The New York brand, founded by Gaëlle Drevet, aims to create clothing for “real women with real lives and an unapologetic sense of self," according to the brand's website. Inspired by Drevet’s Parisian roots, the brand is known for its oversized tailoring and has become a go-to brand for the modern minimalist. Katie Holmes' favorite piece from the brand shares these perspectives: “Our Gaia Double-Breasted Coat is easy yet powerful,” Drevet tells Marie Claire. “With strong shoulders and an elongated silhouette, it is the perfect winter coat to wrap yourself in."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout all of the images of Holmes wearing the coat, one thing is the same: She's always out and on the go (she did coin the bustling mom aesthetic, after all.) The efforts of a sleek camel coat don't go unnoticed when dressed up with trousers and a button-down, but when paired with other throw-on-and-go options is where the coat shines.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The secret to Katie Holmes' chic street style is undeniably her camel coat. At $495, it's on the pricey side, but the silhouette is a tried-and-true piece that will never go out of style. Holmes' outfits are easily replicated, and you too, can channel her similar always-busy but refined energy with the addition of a camel coat.