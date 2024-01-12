Everyone should have one item in their closet they can depend on in a pinch. These are our hero items—they keep us sane and stylish in moments when dressing inspiration is sparse, but we still need to look put together. The latest example of a hero item's styling prowess comes from Katie Holmes who has a (rightful) obsession with The Frankie Shop's Gaia Coat. A big throw-on-and-go coat is key to getting through the winter, and Holmes knows this all too well, considering she's worn this particular topper a million and one times. In fact, we'd say it's the key to her relatably cozy street style. Holmes’ camel coat transforms her errand-running outfits into masterclass moments in casual dressing.
Holmes has paired The Frankie Shop's Gaia Coat with anything from trousers, jeans, and even sweatpants. Each time, she’s radiated a put-together energy that isn’t just from her celeb appeal—it’s the coat! The structured coat is un-stuffy while still being polished, the perfect balance a coat needs for everyday wear. And we know the coat keeps Holmes warm because she can’t keep it hanging in her closet. In short, it’s the ideal winter investment piece.
The brand's Gaia Double Breasted coat is available on the brand's site right now for $495 and comes in a few other colors, including black, a light gray, and an ivory shade. I think of it as the winter answer to your favorite trench coat, as it's made from a sturdy wool blend material but has a relaxed shape.
Dressing up loungewear to wear outside of the house is never an easy task, but see the coat's magic for yourself. The "It" girl-worthy coat can make any pairing look like an intentional styling choice. The best of Holmes' camel coat ensembles include her favorite Alo sweatpants and Adidas Sambas. Similar to the Wrong Shoe Theory, the coat's dressing juxtaposition is on full display (a tailored overcoat with gray sweats isn't necessarily an expected combo), but it just works.
The Frankie Shop is one of fashion's best-kept-secrets—until now. The New York brand, founded by Gaëlle Drevet, aims to create clothing for “real women with real lives and an unapologetic sense of self," according to the brand's website. Inspired by Drevet’s Parisian roots, the brand is known for its oversized tailoring and has become a go-to brand for the modern minimalist. Katie Holmes' favorite piece from the brand shares these perspectives: “Our Gaia Double-Breasted Coat is easy yet powerful,” Drevet tells Marie Claire. “With strong shoulders and an elongated silhouette, it is the perfect winter coat to wrap yourself in."
Throughout all of the images of Holmes wearing the coat, one thing is the same: She's always out and on the go (she did coin the bustling mom aesthetic, after all.) The efforts of a sleek camel coat don't go unnoticed when dressed up with trousers and a button-down, but when paired with other throw-on-and-go options is where the coat shines.
The secret to Katie Holmes' chic street style is undeniably her camel coat. At $495, it's on the pricey side, but the silhouette is a tried-and-true piece that will never go out of style. Holmes' outfits are easily replicated, and you too, can channel her similar always-busy but refined energy with the addition of a camel coat.
Shop Katie Holmes Favorite Coat
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
-
Hailey Bieber's Take on a 9-5 Uniform? A Tube Top, Leather Blazer, and Mesh Flats
If anyone can pull off see-through footwear at work, it's Hailey.
By India Roby
-
32 Iconic J.Lo Street Style Outfits
The icon has blessed us with fashion moments aplenty (not to mention, his-and-hers style).
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Khloé Kardashian's Metallic Lips Are Literally Solid Gold
She took her Khlo-Money nickname quite literally with this beauty look.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Hailey Bieber's Take on a 9-to-5 Uniform? A Tube Top, Leather Blazer, and Mesh Flats
If anyone can pull off see-through footwear at work, it's Hailey.
By India Roby
-
Are Taylor Swift's Chunky Sneakers From Beyoncé's Brand Another Easter Egg?
Swifties, gather around: we need your detective skills!
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Emily Blunt Copy-Pasted Lenny Kravitz's Backless Jumpsuit to Twin on Purpose
And we don't blame her one bit!
By India Roby
-
Ayo Edebiri's Best Style Moments Prove She's a Fashion Star on the Rise
I'm obsessed with 'The Bear' star's style—and you should be, too.
By India Roby
-
Zoë Kravitz Carried a Ginormous Green Tote Bag to Dinner With Taylor Swift and Co
Zoë, please do a "what's in my bag" haul—curious minds want to know!
By India Roby
-
Cindy Crawford Is Here to Remind You of the Beauty of Wardrobe Basics
You can wear a Breton striped sweater, loafers, and dark denim time and time again.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
We Need to Talk About the Red Carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards
Julianne in Valentino! Greta in Bottega Veneta! Ayo in Proenza Schouler!
By Emma Childs
-
Take Note: Taylor Swift's Black Knee-High Boots Represent an Essential Shoe Trend
Allow the singer to introduce you to your new hero shoe.
By Kaitlin Clapinski