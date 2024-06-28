Katie Holmes Changes From Comfy Joggers and Sneakers to Couture Chic for Paris Fashion Week
From hypebeast-approved sneakers to sky-high boots in a span of a day.
At this point, Katie Holmes is a fashion week pro. The actress has hit up the industry's most anticipated shows—and its celeb-studded front rows—over the span of her decades-long career. Through her padded front-row experience, the actress knows there's power in a good outfit, sure, but even more in an outfit change. En route to Patou's show at Paris Couture Fashion Week, Holmes brought her signature high-low style to the "City of Lights."
Holmes prepared to travel on Thursday, June 27, with none other than a quick coffee run. (Relatable!) The Dawson's Creek star was photographed going laid-back and casual during her morning stroll, doubling up on shirts with a red and white striped button-down and a slouchy black and white railroad jacket layered on top.
The 45-year-old styled her look, coffee cup in hand, with gray sweatpants and a matching faded gray, logo-adorned baseball cap tossed on top of her brunette hair. She also slung a brown maxi shoulder tote bag from Madewell on her shoulders and wore purple crew socks. But really, the arguable standout of her outfit was a pair of chunky gray Axel Arigato sneakers.
Holmes is consistently on the trending sneaker pulse, so it's no surprise that she managed to snag the $400 shoes before her trip to Paris (and even better, a very similar pair is on sale at half the price).
One transatlantic flight later, Holmes changed ahead of her appearance at the Patou Fall 2024 show. While making her way inside, she opted for the brand's navy blue jacket, which was lined with a bright red collar and worn with a white tank top underneath.
Holmes swapped out her sweats and sneakers for flared, dark-wash denim jeans with a gold chain belt loosely hanging from her waist and sky-high black boots. She finished off her outfit for the show with a bright contrast, carrying a white shoulder bag in her hand.
Holmes usually doesn't stray too far from her signature outfit formula, which usually consists of a trusty pair of jeans, a relaxed top, and comfy shoes. It's on brand for the actress to pack her foolproof wardrobe with her even for high-fashion occasions, as her style errs on the high-low side.
Holmes often pairs a pricey designer piece or two with affordable finds. (In this case, she doubled down on the sweats in the morning and paired her Patou couture look with jeans and a simple tank top.)
In a recent interview with The Times, Holmes discussed her style evolution, saying how being a mom of one influenced her wardrobe over the years.
"When my child was really small, I was drawn to wearing a lot of dresses [but as] you do go through these different phases of motherhood, they inform what you feel comfortable in and what you don't," she said. "So over the years, my style has changed here and there."
She also said that living in New York City has made her a fan of practical and comfortable clothes. "Usually, I'm in ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans, and a T-shirt," she added.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
