At this point, Katie Holmes is a fashion week pro. The actress has hit up the industry's most anticipated shows—and its celeb-studded front rows—over the span of her decades-long career. Through her padded front-row experience, the actress knows there's power in a good outfit, sure, but even more in an outfit change. En route to Patou's show at Paris Couture Fashion Week, Holmes brought her signature high-low style to the "City of Lights."

Holmes prepared to travel on Thursday, June 27, with none other than a quick coffee run. (Relatable!) The Dawson's Creek star was photographed going laid-back and casual during her morning stroll, doubling up on shirts with a red and white striped button-down and a slouchy black and white railroad jacket layered on top.

Katie Holmes stepped out in Paris for morning coffee, pairing two shirts with gray sweatpants and matching Axel Arigato sneakers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Free People We the Free Madison City Railroad Jacket $148 at Free People

Sweaty Betty Sand Wash Drawstring Sweatpants $144 at Nordstrom

The 45-year-old styled her look, coffee cup in hand, with gray sweatpants and a matching faded gray, logo-adorned baseball cap tossed on top of her brunette hair. She also slung a brown maxi shoulder tote bag from Madewell on her shoulders and wore purple crew socks. But really, the arguable standout of her outfit was a pair of chunky gray Axel Arigato sneakers.

Holmes is consistently on the trending sneaker pulse, so it's no surprise that she managed to snag the $400 shoes before her trip to Paris (and even better, a very similar pair is on sale at half the price).

Madewell The Transport Bucket Bag $168 at Madewell

One transatlantic flight later, Holmes changed ahead of her appearance at the Patou Fall 2024 show. While making her way inside, she opted for the brand's navy blue jacket, which was lined with a bright red collar and worn with a white tank top underneath.

The next day, Katie Holmes wore a full Patou look to the brand's Fall 2024 Couture show in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everlane Corduroy Oversized Shirt Jacket $150 at Everlane

Madewell Supima Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank $23 at Nordstrom

Holmes swapped out her sweats and sneakers for flared, dark-wash denim jeans with a gold chain belt loosely hanging from her waist and sky-high black boots. She finished off her outfit for the show with a bright contrast, carrying a white shoulder bag in her hand.

The Dawson's Creek actress completed her Patou outfit with a white shoulder bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes usually doesn't stray too far from her signature outfit formula, which usually consists of a trusty pair of jeans, a relaxed top, and comfy shoes. It's on brand for the actress to pack her foolproof wardrobe with her even for high-fashion occasions, as her style errs on the high-low side.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Holmes often pairs a pricey designer piece or two with affordable finds. (In this case, she doubled down on the sweats in the morning and paired her Patou couture look with jeans and a simple tank top.)

In a recent interview with The Times, Holmes discussed her style evolution, saying how being a mom of one influenced her wardrobe over the years.

"When my child was really small, I was drawn to wearing a lot of dresses [but as] you do go through these different phases of motherhood, they inform what you feel comfortable in and what you don't," she said. "So over the years, my style has changed here and there."

She also said that living in New York City has made her a fan of practical and comfortable clothes. "Usually, I'm in ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans, and a T-shirt," she added.