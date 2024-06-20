Katie Holmes Relaxes a Designer Dress With Her Affordable Madewell Bag and Fisherman Sandals
She delivered a summer Friday outfit a whole 24 hours early.
On a summer Friday, I'm all about an easy work outfit recipe I can assemble in five minutes or less: breezy layers, comfortable sandals, and maybe a hint of menswear if I really want to get down to business (but in a casual way). Katie Holmes joined my wavelength a full 24 hours early this Thursday, juxtaposing a designer dress with her affordable Madewell tote bag, chunky fisherman sandals, and an oversize button-down shirt.
Holmes effortlessly balanced on the high-low tightrope power-walking around New York City while chatting on the phone. These, loyal fans know, are the times that Holmes usually cooks up her best nonchalant street style. She delivered once again on June 20, beginning with the base of a colorblock sundress by Ukrainian designer Bevza. She added a blue and white striped shirt on top, unbuttoned all the way to beat the week's heatwave—and show how she subtly played on the dress's seaside-toned palette.
Then came her accessories, starting with her Madewell bucket bag. The roomy, under-$200 leather tote first appeared in her wardrobe last fall alongside a pair of Adidas Sambas. It flew off of shelves shortly afterward, owing partially to its five-star ratings and partially to Holmes's stamp of approval. (Don't worry: It's back in stock.) She carries it just as often as its cousin: a black, everyday tote by Mansur Gavriel.
Meanwhile, her as-yet-unidentified woven leather sandals marked a completely new wardrobe addition. So far, Holmes has spent spring and summer either reviving the wedge sandal trend with a pair from her A.P.C. collection or dressing up her Birkenstocks. Fisherman sandals have runway endorsements from The Row to Gabriela Hearst to Alaïa, so they were overdue for a cameo in Holmes's closet.
At the same time that Holmes was dressing down her work dress, she was also joining an emerging celebrity street style moment. Oversize, pajama-like tops are the relaxed summer shirt trend A-listers can't stop wearing this week, from Selena Gomez (with black pants and Zara sandal heels) to Jennifer Lawrence (with Mary Janes and a slip skirt). Even Jennifer Lopez, traveling solo in Italy while wearing a matching set and Dior basket bag, has worked an oversize shirt into her dolce vita wardrobe.
Considering that Katie Holmes will often squeeze three chic outfit changes into 24 hours, this may not be the last look she parades today. Still, it's the one I'll have in mind when I'm assembling my own summer Friday outfit tomorrow morning.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Matthew McConaughey Got So Tired of Starring in Only Romantic Comedies That He Almost Quit Hollywood Altogether, He Says
He considered teaching high school or working as a “wildlife guide” as an alternative to being forever typecast.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Living La Dolce Vita
She's solo traveling in a breezy matching set and a Dior basket bag.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Get in, Luxury Lover—We're Shopping Resale This Summer
Sponsor Content Created With eBay
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Starts Her Italian Girl Summer in a Breezy Matching Set and $6,400 Dior Basket Bag
She's solo traveling in a breezy matching set and a Dior basket bag.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anne Hathaway Pairs Jennifer Lopez's Beloved Birkin With Jennifer Lawrence's Favorite Mesh Flats
The idea of them both will make you want to shop.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Owns Summer's Relaxed Boxer Shorts Trend, Becomes the Coolest Mom on the Playground
Easy, breezy, boxer shorts.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Subtly Match in Pink at the Royal Ascot Day 2
Even their fascinators are coordinating.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Gigi Hadid Puts a Supermodel Twist on Four Anti-Trend Summer Essentials
The supermodel skips the microtrends for the essentials instead.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Wears the Viral Scarf Top Trend With Nothing But Floral Underwear
...and floral briefs in place of pants.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Princess Beatrice Wears Back-to-Back Patterned Summer Dresses at Cannes Lions Festival
We'll take them both.
By Danielle Campoamor Last updated
-
Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's Royal Ascot Outfits Breathe New Life Into Spring Pastels
The duo synched up in pastel dresses.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated