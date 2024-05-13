Days after taking spring's barn jacket trend for a spin, Katie Holmes is already test-driving another new layer. But make no mistake: She isn't leaving her beloved wardrobe staples behind.
Holmes turned the Manhattan sidewalk into a one-woman fashion show on Sunday, May 12, wearing a toughened-up version of her denim outfit formula. Her wide-leg jeans, Mansur Gavriel black tote bag, and Gucci loafers were familiar to anyone keeping close tabs on Holmes's personal style. Her oversize leather jacket with zipper-detail sleeves and an exaggerated collar was entirely new.
So far, neither stylist Brie Welch nor devoted Holmes fans have shared exact credits for the tough outer layer. Given Holmes's flair for high-low dressing, it's as likely to come from a designer like Isabel Marant as it is to have affordable Mango or Banana Republic tags. (This post will be updated when credits are confirmed.)
Mansur Gavriel's "everyday" tote may as well have gotten its name from Holmes. The Dawson's Creek actress carries the oversize leather bag constantly, whether she's dressed down in jeans or trying a slip dress and Mary Janes.
The same goes for her beloved Gucci loafers. Hardly a week goes by without Holmes finding new ways to style her often-worn pair. (She even owns them in two colors.)
It's the jacket fit for a cross-country motorcycle brigade that's a left-turn for Holmes. This spring, she's mostly opted for longline trench coats, oversize quilted jackets, and suede bombers—pieces that lean more '90s minimalist than biker grunge. But she's not far off from the rest of Hollywood: Celebrities from Hailey Bieber to Rosalía lean on extra-oversize leather jackets for an edgy finishing touch on their street style.
Take it as a sign to get on board with a biker girl spring agenda, and shop jackets similar to Holmes's below.
Shop More Leather Jackets Like Katie Holmes's
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
