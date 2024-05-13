Days after taking spring's barn jacket trend for a spin, Katie Holmes is already test-driving another new layer. But make no mistake: She isn't leaving her beloved wardrobe staples behind.

Holmes turned the Manhattan sidewalk into a one-woman fashion show on Sunday, May 12, wearing a toughened-up version of her denim outfit formula. Her wide-leg jeans, Mansur Gavriel black tote bag, and Gucci loafers were familiar to anyone keeping close tabs on Holmes's personal style. Her oversize leather jacket with zipper-detail sleeves and an exaggerated collar was entirely new.

So far, neither stylist Brie Welch nor devoted Holmes fans have shared exact credits for the tough outer layer. Given Holmes's flair for high-low dressing, it's as likely to come from a designer like Isabel Marant as it is to have affordable Mango or Banana Republic tags. (This post will be updated when credits are confirmed.)

Katie Holmes's latest outfit combines all of her usual wardrobe staples—a Mansur Gavriel tote, wide-leg jeans, and Gucci loafers—with the addition of a leather moto jacket. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Isabel Marant Audric Leather Biker Jacket $3,435 at Net-a-Porter

Oliver Peoples x Khaite 1969c 53mm Oval Sunglasses $524 at Nordstrom

Mansur Gavriel's "everyday" tote may as well have gotten its name from Holmes. The Dawson's Creek actress carries the oversize leather bag constantly, whether she's dressed down in jeans or trying a slip dress and Mary Janes.

The same goes for her beloved Gucci loafers. Hardly a week goes by without Holmes finding new ways to style her often-worn pair. (She even owns them in two colors.)

It's the jacket fit for a cross-country motorcycle brigade that's a left-turn for Holmes. This spring, she's mostly opted for longline trench coats, oversize quilted jackets, and suede bombers—pieces that lean more '90s minimalist than biker grunge. But she's not far off from the rest of Hollywood: Celebrities from Hailey Bieber to Rosalía lean on extra-oversize leather jackets for an edgy finishing touch on their street style.

Take it as a sign to get on board with a biker girl spring agenda, and shop jackets similar to Holmes's below.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop More Leather Jackets Like Katie Holmes's

Madewell Ultimate Leather Motorcycle Jacket $498 at Madewell

Lauren Ralph Lauren Leather Moto Jacket $299.99 at Nordstrom

Stella McCartney + Net Sustain Recycled-Vegetarian Leather Biker Jacket $2,100 at Net-a-Porter