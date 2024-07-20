Katie Holmes Swaps Tropical Heat Wave Florals For an Elegant Neutral Sundress

Katie Holmes is once again elevating her 2024 summer wardrobe, this time by ditching trendy heat wave florals for a timeless and always-elegant neutral sundress.

On Thursday, July 18, Ilona Hamer and Peta Heinsen—founders of Matteau—hosted a cocktail party at Gem Wine to celebrate summer in New York City. The event was a star-studded affair, complete with Hollywood A-Listers like Ilona Hamer, Peta Heinsen, TyLynn Nguyen, Alexandra Agoston and the one-and-only, Holmes.

To celebrate the brand, Holmes wore a Shirred Plunge Button Dress in Birch, highlighting a more toned-down, easy-going summer style than a 2024 summer tend-approved outfit she had previously worn.

On Thursday, July 18, the actress was spotted near her SoHo apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side wearing a Faithfull the Brand set, printed with flora and fauna inspired by Bali.

Katie Holmes. (Image credit: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin)

She paired her summery fit with plum Yumi Buffa ballet flats, a Madewell bucket tote, and a blue baseball cap from the Gap x Dôen collaboration .

In June, while attending a New York City Tribeca Film Festival luncheon hosted by Chanel, the actress also showed off her easygoing side in a simple tank top and slouchy trousers .

Thanks to her stylist Brie Welch , Holmes updated the basic ribbed tank top with a painterly floral version, tucked into a pair of extra-wide-leg pants featuring teeny-tiny beaded flowers that matched her top.

In honor of the luncheon's host, Holmes carried a crossbody Chanel mini bag and belted her pants with a slinky, Y2K chain belt . Pointed-toe heels, most likely also from the host brand, completed her less-is-more, minimalist girl summer uniform.

In a recent interview with The Times, the actress opened up about her always-changing sense of style.

"I really look at other people that have an innate sense of style. And I’m like, ‘Oh—that with that! OK, that’s cool.’ I’m always looking for inspiration,

Holmes told the publication at the time. "I like to mix and match classic pieces. I like vintage a lot. Living in New York City I have to have things that are practical and comfortable. The city influences my style. Usually I’m in ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans and a T-shirt. I like putting it together in a way that doesn’t look like you put it together.”

Katie Holmes walks around the Upper West Side wearing a tropical matching set and a Gap baseball cap. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Holmes went on to say that her education in fashion really "came out of working in television and movies," in part because as an actress she had the pleasure of "working with great costume designers and having it explained to me what it means if a character has a cable-knit sweater over a plain sweater, and how that reveals a part of them."

She also admitted that becoming a mom changed the way she approaches fashion, especially in every day life.

"When my child was really small I was drawn to wearing a lot of dresses. You do go through these different phases of motherhood and they inform what you feel comfortable in and what you don’t," she explained. "So over the years my style has changed here and there.”