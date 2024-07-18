Katie Holmes Dresses Down a Tropical Matching Set With a Gap Baseball Cap

She's bringing Bali to the Upper West Side.

Katie Holmes walks on the Upper West Side wearing a Faithfull the Brand matching set with a leather tote bag and Gap baseball cap
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
inNews

There's a chicer way to dress like a tourist in your hometown, according to Katie Holmes and her new, tropical matching set.

Holmes ventured north from her SoHo apartment for a walk on Manhattan's Upper West Side early in the morning on Thursday, July 18. The actress and recent A.P.C. collection designer thought the trek called for a vacation-ready outfit—but not of the Birkenstocks and crew socks variety. Instead, she tapped into her botanical side with Faithfull the Brand set, printed with flora and fauna inspired by Bali.

Katie Holmes walks around the Upper West Side wearing a tropical matching set and a Gap baseball cap

Katie Holmes walked around the Upper West Side on Thursday, July 18, in a tropical matching set by Faithfull the Brand.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Loire T-Shirt Balinese Landscape
Faithfull the Brand Loire T-Shirt Balinese Landscape

Loire Skirt Balinese Landscape
Faithfull the Brand Loire Skirt Balinese Landscape

Holmes's accessories picked up on the colors scattered throughout her tropical set's print. She chose a pair of plum Yumi Buffa ballet flats and her beloved Madewell bucket tote to match some of the flowers printed on her clothes. To top it all off, she added a blue baseball cap from the Gap x Dôen collaboration.

Gap × DÔen Organic Cotton Baseball Hat
Gap x Dôen Organic Cotton Baseball Hat

Pia Ballerina - Burgundy
Yuni Buffa Pia Ballerina - Burgundy

The Essential Bucket Tote in Leather
Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote in Leather

Between the rarified Gap collaboration cap, the dainty ballet flats, and the aforementioned tropical matching set, Holmes couldn't have been further from your average city tourist. While she wasn't venturing all that far from her downtown apartment, her colorful day-trip styling aligned with her recent on-the-go outfits. Heading home from a trip in early June, she took a risk for the journey with white wide-leg jeans and a matching travel bag. Stopping in Paris for Couture Fashion Week soon after, she was ever-so-casual in a utility jacket, wide-leg jeans, and a white leather bag. Her not-so-hidden message: When you're on the go, you don't need to assume a different style identity.

Katie Holmes for Patou during Paris Haute Couture Fall 2024 Fashion Week June 2024

Katie Holmes recently attended Paris Fashion Week, where she layered a utility jacket over her wide-leg jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Britt Work Jacket in Recycled Denim
Alex Mill Britt Work Jacket in Recycled Denim

Lana High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Pistola Lana High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Sézane Milo Bag
Sézane Milo Bag

Aside from her quick trip to Paris—and a stop in Italy in a boho maxi dress—Holmes has spent the season dabbling in summer's big shirt trend and remixing her favorite '90s slip dress. She's also had a few formal moments, trying a see-through LBD for a Chanel event in Tribeca. When she's tapping into her casual side, Holmes is a frequent (and proud) outfit repeater—so there's no question her inner explorer will make another appearance soon.

Topics
Katie Holmes
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸