Katie Holmes Dresses Down a Tropical Matching Set With a Gap Baseball Cap
She's bringing Bali to the Upper West Side.
There's a chicer way to dress like a tourist in your hometown, according to Katie Holmes and her new, tropical matching set.
Holmes ventured north from her SoHo apartment for a walk on Manhattan's Upper West Side early in the morning on Thursday, July 18. The actress and recent A.P.C. collection designer thought the trek called for a vacation-ready outfit—but not of the Birkenstocks and crew socks variety. Instead, she tapped into her botanical side with Faithfull the Brand set, printed with flora and fauna inspired by Bali.
Holmes's accessories picked up on the colors scattered throughout her tropical set's print. She chose a pair of plum Yumi Buffa ballet flats and her beloved Madewell bucket tote to match some of the flowers printed on her clothes. To top it all off, she added a blue baseball cap from the Gap x Dôen collaboration.
Between the rarified Gap collaboration cap, the dainty ballet flats, and the aforementioned tropical matching set, Holmes couldn't have been further from your average city tourist. While she wasn't venturing all that far from her downtown apartment, her colorful day-trip styling aligned with her recent on-the-go outfits. Heading home from a trip in early June, she took a risk for the journey with white wide-leg jeans and a matching travel bag. Stopping in Paris for Couture Fashion Week soon after, she was ever-so-casual in a utility jacket, wide-leg jeans, and a white leather bag. Her not-so-hidden message: When you're on the go, you don't need to assume a different style identity.
Aside from her quick trip to Paris—and a stop in Italy in a boho maxi dress—Holmes has spent the season dabbling in summer's big shirt trend and remixing her favorite '90s slip dress. She's also had a few formal moments, trying a see-through LBD for a Chanel event in Tribeca. When she's tapping into her casual side, Holmes is a frequent (and proud) outfit repeater—so there's no question her inner explorer will make another appearance soon.
