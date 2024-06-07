Katie Holmes has made it clear that breezy, wide-leg pants are an essential in her summer 2024 outfit formula. Stopping by a luncheon hosted by Chanel on Friday, June 7, in conjunction with New York City's Tribeca Film Festival, she showed that even her easygoing tank top and slouchy trousers template can be dialed up to dramatic proportions.

Holmes spent her summer Friday at a lunch honoring the tenth anniversary of Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, an initiative providing women in film with mentorship and artistic resources. The actress bridged the gap between the French luxury house's formal codes and her relaxed approach to downtown dressing in a twist on the tiny top, big pants formula, coordinated by stylist Brie Welch. Holmes updated the basic ribbed tank top with a painterly floral version, tucked into a pair of pants that pushed the definition of "wide-leg" trousers. Up close, her extra-wide-leg pants featured teeny-tiny beaded flowers, mirroring her top.

Katie Holmes arrived at a luncheon celebrating "Through Her Lens": The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program in a full Chanel look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of Holmes's look incorporated accessories that were no doubt influenced by her hosts. She carried a crossbody Chanel mini bag and belted her pants with a slinky, Y2K chain belt. Pointed-toe heels, most likely from Chanel as well, completed the upscale-yet-at-ease outfit.

Holmes joined A-listers including Kerry Washington, Rachel Weisz, and Selma Blair at the annual event. A staple of the Tribeca Film Festival calendar (which is happening now through Sunday, June 16), Chanel gathers filmmakers and actors to toast their work supporting emerging filmmakers with mentorship, funding, and the opportunity to develop and pitch short films for festival distribution. Typically, the whole affair unfolds with a room of head-to-toe Chanel outfits like Holmes's.

Holmes's look included a pair of extra-wide-leg trousers and several Chanel accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to the outfit: Holmes has worn similarly styled looks over the first week of June, just not quite with the same billowing proportions. On a day where she squeezed in three chic outfit changes, Holmes walked around SoHo in breezy Tencel trousers by Banana Republic with a ribbed white tank top and a shirt dress styled as a jacket.

Katie Holmes has been colorblocking with business-y trousers and tank tops for the start of summer. On Wednesday, June 5, she wore a similar look but with affordable twists from Banana Republic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Exaggeratedly wide-leg pants are one of celebrities' favorite ways to take up space this summer. Jennifer Lopez may be the look's biggest fan: She's worn Dior and Gucci puddle jeans with epically long hemlines on back-to-back occasions. Holmes also appreciates the way a wide-leg pant can cross paths with a denim trend: Celebrating the launch of her A.P.C. collection, Holmes paired a silk top and chore jacket from the capsule with—what else?—a pair of slouchy wide-leg jeans.