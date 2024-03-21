Katie Holmes’s Olive Utility Jacket Is Transitional Dressing at Its Finest

Is it really spring if temperatures are still below 40 degrees in March? Either way, Katie Holmes's Wednesday evening outfit was perfectly composed for tricky transitional weather—and she didn't need 2024 spring color trends to make it.
The actress looked effortless dining out New York last night, wearing a classic olive, quilted utility jacket, paired with black, wide-legged pants and sling-back kitten heels. Holmes's Everlane x Marques' Almeida quilted outerwear was the star of the show, a pop of olive against her all-black attire.
Different lightweight quilted jackets pop up every spring: It's a timeless style, constructed for easy layering. Holmes's version played up proportions in a refreshing way. The oversized cotton-and-nylon jacket hung off her frame, hitting below the waist. Its relaxed silhouette also softened the preppy aesthetic often associated with a pointed collar.
Holmes's coat is the result of Everlane's collaboration with the independent, London-based label Marques'Almeida. In addition to her perfect spring jacket, the lineup includes unexpected texture, color, and shape mash-ups, like mesh cardigans and satin tie-dye slip dresses.
Last night's look was in line with Holmes's typical street style: relaxed, yet polished. The actress is often seen around town in long trench coats, loose-fitting button-up shirts, and sometimes, a hint of trending styles. Earlier this week, she tried 2024's chunky sneaker trend with her beloved Frankie Shop coat.
Bottom line: Holmes's street style look from last night is the blueprint for trend-proof transitional dressing. Shop her outfit below.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
