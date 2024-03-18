Katie Holmes has never been one to shy away from re-wearing her favorite closet pieces. Case in point: her most recent outfit. While out and about in New York City on March 16, the actress wore not just one but two items from her wardrobe that have become reigning staples of her everyday uniform: a pair of colorful chunky sneakers and Holmes' favorite camel coat.
The Dawson's Creek alum was photographed this past Saturday after a grocery run in Manhattan. The actress cozied up against the brisk NYC weather in a long brown double-breasted coat from The Frankie Shop—the same wool outwear she's repeatedly snuggled up over the past couple of months.
Holmes buttoned her camel coat up completely, hiding her top underneath, and styled her casual outfit with long black trousers and a light yellow buttercream baseball cap.
To finish off her look, Holmes played into one of 2024's biggest sneaker trends, opting for a chunky silhouette with a statement tread—a stark contrast to her go-to pair of slim Adidas Sambas. The actress slipped into a pair of low-top PONY sneakers embellished with orange and blue detailing all over. This particular design puts a modern spin on PONY's original 1988 release, which was initially crafted as a go-to shoe for basketball players.
Like her Frankie Shop Gaia coat, Holmes continues to re-wear her retro-inspired PONY sneakers, mainly to run errands throughout the city. The actress was last captured in these colorful statement shoes two weeks ago: She styled the chunky sneakers with her trusty camel outwear, of course, and a pair of medium-wash blue jeans.
Holmes not only makes outfit repeating look as stylish as can be, but the actress demonstrates her eye for trending pieces, as other stars like Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway are fellow co-singers of the chunky sneaker comeback.
In addition, Holmes proves that not every investment-worthy purchase will boast a hefty price tag. Her PONY sneakers—which are still fully stocked, by the way—are priced only at $120. But you might want to snag the sneakers soon before the hypebeasts get to 'em first—don't say we didn't warn you!
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
