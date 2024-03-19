Katie Holmes knows a thing or two about the best tote bags. With her full schedule and daylong errand runs, the actress has curated a collection of must-have bags to carry with her throughout New York City. A quality purse, as Holmes has demonstrated on numerous occasions, must be spacious (the roomier, the better!) and needs to have a sleek outer that's versatile and can be paired with just about any outfit. Holmes' favorite tote bag of choice lately? Mansur Gavriel's Candy Hobo.
See her latest appearance in Manhattan as proof: While out and about, the Dawson's Creek star was captured carrying the sizable leather tote in a dark raisin, purple-brown shade,
She kept the rest of her outfit fairly cool and casual, opting for a button-up denim top and a black oversized jacket to bare the chilly winds. She also wore straight-leg black jeans with brown boots and oversized red-tinted sunglasses.
Holmes has an enviable collection of everyday bags that she keeps in a steady rotation. Mansur Gavriel's Everyday Tote is one of her main handbag fixations, and the actress wears the style on near-constant repeat. See: Holmes pairing the black leather bag with her favorite camel coat and gray sweatpants earlier this winter.
Another one of Holmes' favorites is Madewell's Essential Bucket Tote, which at only $178, is one of her more affordable options. Take a look at when she carried Madewell's $178 bucket-shaped bag earlier this fall for—surprise, surprise—another day of errand running. She styled the longline tote with a navy hoodie, white sweatpants, and her trusty Adidas Sambas in yet another very accessible and relatable off-duty outfit.
There's a reason Holmes has endorsed the bucket-shaped piece by the affordable brand time and again. You see, Madewell's Essential Tote Bag has long been a customer favorite, currently ranking as an all-time bestseller with a nearly perfect five-star rating.
Aside from Holmes' color of choice, Madewell's tote is also offered in three other stunning colorways (Warm Cinnamon, True Black, and Dark Caramel), meaning there's something for everyone, regardless of preference or season.
This bag also features a buttery exterior, and on the inside, you'll find ample room to hold all your everyday necessities, including your laptop, water bottle, phone, keys, wallet, and more. Not to mention, it's equipped with an adjustable shoulder strap. It's called an "essential" for a reason, folks!
If you're ready to add a new everyday bag to your wardrobe, whether for work or casual errands, you'll want to get your hands on Madewell's tote before the site's 2,000+ viewers finally click the checkout button and sell it out. At a cost of only $178, you can indulge in the quiet luxury feel without a daunting price tag.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
