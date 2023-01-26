Kylie Jenner Gave Off Strong Mermaid Vibes at the Jean Paul Gaultier Show in Paris

Kylie Jenner is seen arriving at the Jean Paul Gaultier show on January 25, 2023 in Paris.
(Image credit: Photo by MEGA / Getty)
By Iris Goldsztajn
Sure, Kylie Jenner didn't cover herself head to toe in red Swarovski crystals, but she's coming a close second to Doja Cat in terms of making a splash during Paris Fashion Week.

For her latest look, worn to the Jean Paul Gaultier on Jan. 25, the Kylie Cosmetics founder channeled both mermaid-like and Old Hollywood vibes in a bustier dress with a corseted, satin bodice in baby blue and dust pink, and an ankle-length black pencil skirt. She wore pointy black patent pumps to complete the look.

Beauty-wise, Jenner went for a slick retro updo and a bold makeup look in shades of elegant dark red.

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA / Getty)

While the reality star looked beautiful in this creation, it's her look from the Schiaparelli show earlier this week that's truly been making the headlines.

Jenner wore a fairly understated velvet black gown... with a ridiculously realistic-looking giant lion head on it.

Kylie Jenner is seen, outside Schiaparelli, during the Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Sring Summer 2023 on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty)

While some people felt disturbed by Jenner's choice of outfit, a representative for PETA actually praised Jenner's look, saying it sent the right message on animal welfare. "Kylie's look celebrates lions' beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism," said PETA president Ingrid Newkirk.

Also present at the Jean Paul Gaultier show on Wednesday were Timothée Chalamet, Olivier Rousteing, Law Roach, Baz Luhrmann, Christine Quinn, Catherine Deneuve and Charli XCX, who came to admire the new Haute Couture collection guest-designed by Haider Ackermann, according to Grazia. Oh la la! (Sorry. I promise I know other French words.)

A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Photo by Victor Virgile / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

