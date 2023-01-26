Kylie Jenner Gave Off Strong Mermaid Vibes at the Jean Paul Gaultier Show in Paris

Sure, Kylie Jenner didn't cover herself head to toe in red Swarovski crystals, but she's coming a close second to Doja Cat in terms of making a splash during Paris Fashion Week.

For her latest look, worn to the Jean Paul Gaultier on Jan. 25, the Kylie Cosmetics founder channeled both mermaid-like and Old Hollywood vibes in a bustier dress with a corseted, satin bodice in baby blue and dust pink, and an ankle-length black pencil skirt. She wore pointy black patent pumps to complete the look.

Beauty-wise, Jenner went for a slick retro updo and a bold makeup look in shades of elegant dark red.

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA / Getty)

While the reality star looked beautiful in this creation, it's her look from the Schiaparelli show earlier this week that's truly been making the headlines.

Jenner wore a fairly understated velvet black gown... with a ridiculously realistic-looking giant lion head on it.

(Image credit: Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty)

While some people felt disturbed by Jenner's choice of outfit, a representative for PETA actually praised Jenner's look, saying it sent the right message on animal welfare. "Kylie's look celebrates lions' beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism," said PETA president Ingrid Newkirk.

Also present at the Jean Paul Gaultier show on Wednesday were Timothée Chalamet, Olivier Rousteing, Law Roach, Baz Luhrmann, Christine Quinn, Catherine Deneuve and Charli XCX, who came to admire the new Haute Couture collection guest-designed by Haider Ackermann, according to Grazia. Oh la la! (Sorry. I promise I know other French words.)