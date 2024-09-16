Lady Amelia Windsor Looks Unexpectedly Brat at London Fashion Week in a Cargo Skirt and Gold Chain

The young royal dressed like a proper club kid for Burberry's front row.

lady amelia windsor in sunglasses and a chain necklace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Lady Amelia Windsor evoked the party girl stylings of Charli XCX's Brat Summer at the Burberry Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week. The 21-year-old granddaughter of the Duke of Kent and second cousin once removed of King Charles could have gone straight from the runway show to the club in her off-white cargo skirt, olive-brown Burberry Chelsea boots with a chunky heel, and a taupe knit tank top.

Currently 43rd in the line of succession to the British throne, Amelia rarely attends royal family gatherings—apart from major events, like Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. She is, however, one of the most active family members on social media, where she showcases her interests in fashion, modeling, and writing. Memorably, Amelia walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week in 2017 .

lady amelia windsor in sunglasses, a cargo skirt, and a tank top

Lady Amelia Windsor in Burberry during London Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia accessorized her distinctly brat ensemble with oversize black sunglasses, a gold chain necklace, and a small daffodil yellow Burberry Rocking Horse Bag with a statement silver clasp. The pale yellow bag also comes in a larger size featuring the same curved, half-moon silhouette inspired by childhood rocking horses.

We haven't seen much of Lady Amelia this summer, save for a slight style update. In May, Amelia debuted her new haircut—a blunt blonde bob—on Instagram. The cut seemingly took place at hairstylist George Northwood's central London salon. Northwood, if you recall, was a key member of Meghan Markle's royal glam squad prior to her decision to step down as a senior royal in January 2020. Northwood even styled the windswept chignon Markle wore to her wedding reception in 2018.

lady amelia windsor with a pale yellow purse

Lady Amelia Windsor attending the Burberry Summer 2025 show in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia must have a penchant for pale yellow, because she also wore a ruched sheath dress in the pastel hue to the Edeline Lee show earlier the same day.

Lady Amelia Windsor in a yellow dress and chelsea boots

Lady Amelia Windsor at the Edeline Lee show during London Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s the new nude,” Priscilla Nguyen, an Apres Nail Educator and Manicurist, previously told Marie Claire of the butter yellow color trend. “It has a pop of color without being so vibrant.” Trend forecaster and WGSN head of color Urangoo Samba echoed Nguyen when she spoke to Marie Claire earlier this year, dubbing butter yellow one of the six color trends set to dominate Spring 2024. Bottom line: According to Lady Amelia, you don't even have to wear brat green to be "brat."

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

