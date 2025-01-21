Larroudé Debuts the Sneaker Equivalent of Its Celebrity-Beloved Heels and Boots

After more than a decade in the fashion industry, former editor and Barney’s executive Marina Larroudé knew three qualities shoppers wanted in their shoes: elevated, comfortable, and easy-to-style. Larroudé , the brand she launched in 2020, instantly checked those boxes in heels and boots. Cut to 2025: Now that versatile, trendy sneakers are also mainstays in every well-dressed woman’s closet, it makes sense that Larroudé would design a pair of its own.

Larroudé is now debuting the Stella, a sneaker that means business but is playful enough to wear on your days off. It features a sleek, foot-hugging shape, is made from a luxurious suede fabric , and comes in four colors that hit on the winter’s biggest color trends . They include a moss green—Larroudé’s personal favorite—a rosy color-blocked pink, and a luxurious Mocha Mousse -esque brown. All four are available on the label's website now.

The Stella Sneaker comes in four easy-to-wear colorways. (Image credit: Larroude)

The designer calls her new sneaker "staple," but the range of fun colors dares shoppers to expand their definition of the term. “These shades act as a new kind of neutral,” she tells me.

If you're not interested in expanding your palette, the white pair in the range is accented with shades of icy blue and cream for a classic (but not basic) option.

Adding a sneaker to its lineup only furthers Larroudé's quest to be a "one-stop shop footwear closet for women,” the designer continues. The women in question include a dedicated list of A-list fans. Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez , and Taylor Swift love its boots selection. Demi Moore , Nicole Richie, and Victoria Justice have also been longtime fans of its dance-all-night-approved heels. Sneakers are just the "missing piece" that's finally been found.

Richie wore a black pair of Larroudé pumps in New York City in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consider the Stella to be the perfect pair to put at the office and as a keep on when you're OOO—they're made to be worn everywhere. Keep scrolling to shop them in every shade, alongside a selection of the brand's other best-selling styles.

Shop Larroudé's Debut Sneakers

Shop More Best-Selling Pairs from Larroudé

