Laura Linney Turns Heads at the 2022 Emmy Awards

It's not often that a dress is able to turn my fashion opinions on their head, but tonight, Laura Linney has done the highly improbable by converting me into a fan of peplum. Earlier this evening, she rolled up to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards wearing a gown by Christian Siriano that she personally requested months ago, when she first learned that she'd be nominated.

The floor-length gown features peplum at both the bust and just below the waist, and is a rich, creamy-white with black detailing. Linney also let the dress take center stage by opting for a natural makeup, a simple low bun, and pared-down silver accessories. I also love Siriano's choice to make this gown a universally flattering turtleneck, resulting in a statuesque effect.

Siriano, who first rose to fame when he won the fourth season of Project Runway in 2007, has since become an international sensation and has dressed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Graham, Allison Janney, Whoopi Goldberg, and Cardi B. He has a special place in his heart for Linney, however, referring to her as one of his muses.

Tonight, Linney is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Netflix's hit drama show Ozark, which just aired its series finale this past April. Linney played matriarch Wendy Byrde—a character that quickly gained traction among fans as her narrative arc took her from meek homemaker to ruthless criminal co-conspirator. This is Linney's seventh Emmy nomination—and we're sure it won't be her last.