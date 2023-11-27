The Best Gucci Bags Through the Decades

The house of Gucci has been defining fashion and accessories since its inception in 1921 in Florence, Italy, when founder Guccio Gucci opened a luxury leather goods shop in the heart of Tuscany, inspired by his resumé as a bellhop with London's high-end Savoy Hotel and working alongside the European railway company. His small workshop, filled with fine leather goods crafted by local artisans, quickly grew in popularity thanks to Mr. Gucci's ingenuity, eye for design, and attention to time-honored details.

Over a century later, these values are still at the company's core, while contemporary visionaries like Alessandro Michele and newly minted Creative Director Sabato De Sarno are putting their modern twist on the heritage classics. Amongst those designs, Gucci's handbags continue to reign as one of the house's most covetable categories.

Whether you're embarking on your first designer bag purchase or looking to add to your collection, let our roundup of the best Gucci handbags guide you. Below, find seven of the most beloved styles the iconic house has had to offer over the past one-hundred-plus years. Each is a modern heirloom you'll cherish and pass down through the generations.

Gucci Bamboo 1947

Post-war Italy set the stage for creating one of the house's oldest and most iconic handbags, the Bamboo 1947. Due to rationing limitations and a shortage of leather after World War II, founder Guccio Gucci ingeniously crafted a new handle shape, that of a curved U, made from bamboo. The sturdy rods were softened and bent over an open fire before being coated with lacquer and baked to achieve the golden, shiny finish—a technique still used in the house today. The bamboo handle was innovative, stylishly sitting atop a saddle bag-style pouch, and became an instant hit among celebrities and clientele alike. Today's reinterpretation features removable crossbody straps that allow you to carry it in several ways. Several colors and material options range from heritage brown and black leather to a very luxe crocodile. The bag comes in regular, small, mini, and even super mini sizes, ranging from $3,500 to $52,000.

Gucci Horsebit 1955

Two years after Gucci introduced the legendary loafer, the house created the Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag using the same signature, equine-inspired double-D ring hardware that has made the brand world-renowned. Craftsmanship and attention to detail have allowed this top-flap style to retain popularity since its release— cemented as a status symbol thanks to a fresh reissue by former Creative Director Alessandro Michele in 2020, and regularly worn by fashion It-girls like Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller. The reissue has retained many of the same qualities as the original archival bag. Updates include a new, adjustable strap—worn on the shoulder or crossbody style—and plenty of interchangeable hardware details: shoulder bags, top-handle totes, and the latest reinterpretation of the iconic Horsebit 1955 design. Prices run the gambit from $1,200 for the micro mini silhouettes in leather to $8,000 for exotic fabrications.

Renamed in honor of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, the Jackie 1961 (previously the Constance) was a perennial favorite of the former First Lady throughout the 60’s and 70’s. She notoriously sported the hobo style in various forms, from sleek, leather versions on the streets of New York to vacation-ready raffia fabrications while sunning in Capri. The crescent-shaped shoulder bag is a minimalist favorite, designed with clean lines and a simple piston closure, signifying, again, the brand’s equestrian roots and heritage legacy. Former Creative Director Alessandro Michele brought this seemingly eternal handbag out of the archive in 2021, updating it with tantalizing colorways and splashy new accents, like polished, candy-colored shine iterations and silhouettes with longer, more versatile shoulder straps. The latest styles include every size imaginable— minis, small, medium, and large—and a vast range of colors and textures—from smooth grain leather to python snakeskin. Prices range from $1,750 for the superminis to $5,000 and upwards for larger sizes. The investment is steadfast, though—this is one classic you will never grow tired of using.