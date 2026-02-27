It's no surprise a few models-turned-celebrities (and vice versa) made Gucci's Fall 2026 fashion show the focus of their Milan Fashion Week.

The February 27 runway show came with a lot of hype, after all. It was creative director Demna's first proper fashion show for the label, though he'd officially started designing in 2025. (Actors including Demi Moore modeled his first collection last September in a short film called The Tiger.) Now, with the initial 38-piece collection in stores, the brand turned back to the runway for a celebrity-filled affair. Familiar faces were everywhere, from Gabbriette and Alex Consani to Karlie Kloss, in her first Fashion Month gig since Schiaparelli's Spring 2024 Couture show two Januarys ago. Her khaki midi skirt—covered in Gucci's interlocking Gs—echoed the collection's '90s tone.

Elsa Hosk also ended her runway hiatus with Gucci, albeit in a more off-duty outfit. Her track pants and trench coat combination couldn't have been more different from Emily Ratajkowski's 'fit. Fresh off Tory Burch's Fall 2026 runway, EmRata showed the Gucci girl's party side in a micro-mini, crystal-covered dress. Rhinestones were a leading motif from beginning to end, too: Kate Moss's black turtleneck dress brought them back to close the collection. If that didn't feel Gucci by Tom Ford-adjacent enough, its open back revealed the new-and-improved Gucci thong, as teased by Hailey Bieber last November.

With each celebrity model's entrance, the show inched closer to earning the title of Fashion Month's most star-studded runway. Ahead, see every single celebrity who walked in Gucci's Fall 2026 fashion show.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss closed the Gucci Fall 2026 show in all-black. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demna couldn't revive the Gucci brand archetype without the OG: Kate Moss, a Gucci woman on and off the runway since Tom Ford's Fall 1995 show.

This time around, Demna gave her the honor closing his Fall 2026 show in a glamorous black rhinestone dress. What started as a sleek turtleneck bodice transformed into an entirely open back, which highlighted her whale-tail thong. A metallic silver clutch upped the post-1995 party feel of Moss's final look.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss ended her runway hiatus looking every bit a Gucci businesswoman. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The centerpiece of Karlie Kloss's set was, without a doubt, her khaki pencil skirt. Its recognizable "GG" monogram stood out alongside a black oversize sweater, horsebit-topped pumps, and a matching, patent leather top-handle bag. Kloss is used to pulling off the circa-1933 monogram: It enveloped her entire metallic gold mini at the 2017 Met Gala.

Alex Consani

Alex Consani was Demna's trophy during the Gucci show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Consani—the blonde backdrop of Demna's $48,000 tiger-print Spring 2026 coat—is officially his runway muse, too. She earned a starring Fall 2026 role in a long-sleeve, golden turtleneck dress that shimmered from head to toe. The structure of a hip-padded bustier peeked out from beneath the skintight bodice. Even Consani's pointed-toe heels continued the gold rhinestone theme.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk exuded Sporty Spice energy on the Gucci catwalk. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demna dressed Elsa Hosk unlike any other Gucci girl on the runway: in track pants, an oversize V-neck, and cool-toned trench coat. Still, a stark white handbag-turned-clutch and monogrammed stilettos added some drama. A messy, Pamela Anderson-coded bun was the cherry on top of the noughties cake.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski transformed into the Gucci party girl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski looked straight out of a '90s club in an itty-bitty, silver-studded mini dress. Pointy pumps and a chainlink clutch aligned the full look with something Moss would've worn to a post-show party.

Gabbriette

Gabbriette was made for this type of Gucci dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not a Gucci show without at least one naked dress. This time, Gabbriette had the honor of showcasing the short-sleeve, lacy mesh mini. A matching G-string thong emerged from beneath the Nasty Cherry singer's transparent, thigh-hugging hem. The eye-catching elements continued with peep-toe, sky-high mules.

Vivian Wilson

It appears Vivian Wilson was the youngest Gucci girl on the runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 21-year-old model left quite an impression on the Fall 2026 catwalk. Her single-sleeve, turtleneck gown proved she's one to watch this Fashion Month and beyond. She even executed two-tone accessories as effortlessly as Consani and Moss.

Amelia Gray

Amelia Gray made minimalists proud in a black-and-white set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All signs pointed to Demna introducing pantaboots, or something like them, at Gucci. (He couldn't get enough of them in his former role at Balenciaga.) Amelia Gray was the model who got the honor of wearing them down the runway, paired to a skintight white T-shirt and black leggings-turned-socks, stacked into horsebit mules. A croc-embossed burgundy bag all but secured this set a spot in Kylie Jenner's closet.

Mariacarla Boscono

Mariacarla Boscono brought Italian It-girl energy to Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being in Milan, it's only right Demna cast an Italian model in his Gucci show. Mariacarla Boscono re-joined the ranks in a black, Morticia Addams-esque gown. Her black semi-sheer tights peeked through the thigh-high slit. It marked Boscono's first Gucci runway walk since 2009, after years sitting in Alessandro Michele's front rows.