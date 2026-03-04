Stella McCartney knew what she was doing, hosting her Fall 2026 fashion show in a French equestrian center: The British designer's venue all but dared front row guests to arrive dressage-ready. So the top-half of Oprah Winfrey's outfit would've looked right at home on horseback, while her take on the cargo pants trend added some early-aughts edge.

On March 4, the third day of Paris Fashion Week, McCartney transported Winfrey, Anna Wintour, and even her father, Paul McCartney, to Le Touring Club de France. Horses danced in the center of the venue, while models showcased Fall 2026 designs on the outer runway. Winfrey sat mere steps away in a white, collarless button-down, layered beneath a coral blazer. (Clearly, she's ready for Spring 2026 color trends.) Even her woven bag exuded winter-to-spring energy.

Signature cargo elements—including oversize pockets atop each thigh—confirmed an unexpected pant styling choice completed Winfrey's outfit. As demonstrated by Style At Large contributor Julia Gall, hems of classic cargos typically hang loose around each ankle. Winfrey's elasticized ends stuck to her ankles like a second skin, simultaneously inflating each cargo leg even more. That way, the cargo and balloon pants trends merged into one, ultra-wide-leg pair.

Oprah Winfrey was all smiles in the cargo pants trend at Stella McCartney's show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cargos aren't just something Winfrey wore once, per McCartney's request. Two Septembers ago, the media mogul pulled off almost-identical pants in New York City, alongside a plum purple turtleneck. This circa-2024 pair featured additional, carry-all pockets, as well as baggy legs. The only difference? Each hem was noticeably a missing cinched elastic at her ankles. This first pair stretched so long, you could hardly see Winfrey's pointy, chestnut brown pumps.

Two years ago, Winfrey wore similar cargo pants in NYC, minus the elastic hems. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On last season's runways, everyone from McCartney and Isabel Marant to Ferrari and Fendi covered oversize cargos in extra pockets. Isabel Marant and Fendi, in particular, debuted pairs with elasticized cuffs similar to Winfrey's. Cut to today's latest outing: McCartney saved cargo pants a spot on her Fall 2026 runway, verifying the Spring 2026 trend will return for round two.

A model wore cargo pants on Fendi's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Balmain stretched the size of cargo pants to balloon levels. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Isabel Marant, on the other hand, kept them slim. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ferrari's take was somewhere in the middle. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Imagine this: Oprah Winfrey saying, "You get cargo pants! You get cargo pants! Everybody gets cargo pants!" to anyone within earshot after the Fall 2026 show. She can't dish them out like she would Pontiac Sedans back in '04, though. So shop the curated edit of runway-worthy cargo pants ahead.

Shop the Cargo Pants Trend

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors