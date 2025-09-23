Gucci is the luxury label on everyone's lips this Milan Fashion Week. New creative director Demna Gvasalia wasn't expected to debut a full collection until February 2026. Turns out, the Georgian designer had a Spring 2026 surprise up his sleeve for Milan Fashion Week. First, a surprise lookbook and short film introduced fans to his vision instead of the typical runway show. Then, he followed up the nod to Tom Ford's Gucci era with the premiere of his short film, The Tiger. Only Demna could turn a runway-less photocall into Milan Fashion Week's buzziest soirée.

The 30-minute special assembled an Oscar-worthy cast, starring Demi Moore, Kendall Jenner, Keke Palmer, Alex Consani, and more. To no surprise, the September 23 premiere's guest list was equally star-studded.

Serena Williams helped bring the prelude, titled Gucci: La Famiglia to life. The Olympian channeled an old Hollywood star in a black long-sleeve gown. Its skintight sleeves, bodice, and mermaid skirt were subtly sheer, revealing Gucci's monogram print. Feathers trimmed her shoulders, wrists, and hem—an unexpectedly bold move for the NikeSKIMS frontwoman.

Serena Williams introduced the world to Gucci by Demna. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams's gown didn't make the cut into Gucci's lookbook. However, Look 28 featured its transparent print and feather trim, minus the long-sleeves and turtleneck. The model's was slightly more sheer—high-rise hot pants peeked through the see-through skirt.

Gwyneth Paltrow's "La VIP" look, on the other hand, hails straight from Gucci Spring 2026. She made her Milan Fashion Week debut in Look 3: a beige skirt set. The satin blouse, knee-length column skirt, and matching boots were covered in the brand's GG monogram. Extra points for her blink-and-you'll-miss-it belt.

Gwyneth Paltrow attended her first MFW fête in over a year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A model wore Gwyneth's look in Gucci's Spring 2026 lookbook. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Demi Moore arrived shortly after Paltrow, looking every bit "La Mecenate." (Translation: "The sponsor.") As The Tiger's leading lady, Moore had first dibs on the new line. Ultimately, she chose Look 36, one of the film's more glamorous moments. It felt right up Moore's award season alley, from the turtleneck and long-sleeves, to the hand-beaded crystals. Somehow, the orange and gold gown glittered even more toward the train.

Demi Moore turned the Gucci teaser into a full-blown step-and-repeat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi's gold gown appeared in the Gucci Spring 2026 line. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Who better to wear Lila Moss's Spring 2026 set than Moss herself? The 22-year-old re-styled Look 17, which she modeled in Demna's look book as "Ragazza." (That's a synonym for "girl" in Italian, if you're curious.) She looked straight from the photoshoot in a black turtleneck, a croc-embossed mini skirt, and complementary knee-high boots. Even her shoulder bag got the croc memo.

Lila Moss pledged allegiance to Demna's Gucci in all-black attire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marquee names at the premiere included model Alex Consani and BTS frontman Jin. Now, even more celebrities can source his collection for upcoming award season affairs. Admit it: "La Diva" deserves a spot on the Oscars red carpet next March.