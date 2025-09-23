From Serena Williams to Demi Moore, Celebrities Declare Demna's New Gucci a Red Carpet Must-Have
Gwyneth Paltrow and Lila Moss also RSVP-ed "yes" to an exclusive premiere in their Gucci best.
Gucci is the luxury label on everyone's lips this Milan Fashion Week. New creative director Demna Gvasalia wasn't expected to debut a full collection until February 2026. Turns out, the Georgian designer had a Spring 2026 surprise up his sleeve for Milan Fashion Week. First, a surprise lookbook and short film introduced fans to his vision instead of the typical runway show. Then, he followed up the nod to Tom Ford's Gucci era with the premiere of his short film, The Tiger. Only Demna could turn a runway-less photocall into Milan Fashion Week's buzziest soirée.
The 30-minute special assembled an Oscar-worthy cast, starring Demi Moore, Kendall Jenner, Keke Palmer, Alex Consani, and more. To no surprise, the September 23 premiere's guest list was equally star-studded.
Serena Williams helped bring the prelude, titled Gucci: La Famiglia to life. The Olympian channeled an old Hollywood star in a black long-sleeve gown. Its skintight sleeves, bodice, and mermaid skirt were subtly sheer, revealing Gucci's monogram print. Feathers trimmed her shoulders, wrists, and hem—an unexpectedly bold move for the NikeSKIMS frontwoman.
Williams's gown didn't make the cut into Gucci's lookbook. However, Look 28 featured its transparent print and feather trim, minus the long-sleeves and turtleneck. The model's was slightly more sheer—high-rise hot pants peeked through the see-through skirt.
Gwyneth Paltrow's "La VIP" look, on the other hand, hails straight from Gucci Spring 2026. She made her Milan Fashion Week debut in Look 3: a beige skirt set. The satin blouse, knee-length column skirt, and matching boots were covered in the brand's GG monogram. Extra points for her blink-and-you'll-miss-it belt.
Demi Moore arrived shortly after Paltrow, looking every bit "La Mecenate." (Translation: "The sponsor.") As The Tiger's leading lady, Moore had first dibs on the new line. Ultimately, she chose Look 36, one of the film's more glamorous moments. It felt right up Moore's award season alley, from the turtleneck and long-sleeves, to the hand-beaded crystals. Somehow, the orange and gold gown glittered even more toward the train.
Who better to wear Lila Moss's Spring 2026 set than Moss herself? The 22-year-old re-styled Look 17, which she modeled in Demna's look book as "Ragazza." (That's a synonym for "girl" in Italian, if you're curious.) She looked straight from the photoshoot in a black turtleneck, a croc-embossed mini skirt, and complementary knee-high boots. Even her shoulder bag got the croc memo.
Marquee names at the premiere included model Alex Consani and BTS frontman Jin. Now, even more celebrities can source his collection for upcoming award season affairs. Admit it: "La Diva" deserves a spot on the Oscars red carpet next March.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.