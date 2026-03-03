Even Bella Hadid was shocked she modeled multiple designs on Prada's Fall 2026 runway: "4 looks, I can’t believe it!" she wrote on Instagram after the February 26 fashion show. By March 3, Hadid returned to single-look cameos at Saint Laurent, proving just how rare her quartet was. Even so, her sole lingerie-inspired set left just as many fashion editors impressed.

Creative director Anthony Vacarello placed a lace-clad Hadid at the center of his 48-piece collection. Among a sea of oversize black suits and warm-toned lace, she was still impossible to miss. First, she flaunted a muted blood orange bodysuit, crafted completely from transparent lace. The spaghetti-strap style became a touch more opaque along the plunging neckline's scalloped border. The bottom-half of her one-piece emerged from beneath an equally-sheer midi skirt, except its floral lace turned black.

Bella Hadid served face in lingerie-leaning lace on Saint Laurent's Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Similar to Hadid's last Saint Laurent runway show, Vaccarello loaded up on Fall 2026 accessories for the model. She slipped not-quite-black, but not-quite-brown tights into super-pointy stilettos. (Don't miss the snakeskin wrap atop each elongated toe box.) Flower-shaped, oversize studs bloomed at the base of her earring stack. Vaccarello's finishing touch? A matching cocktail ring on Hadid's right hand.

Another angle of Hadid's runway walk highlighted the snakeskin on her pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment to appreciate the black, gemstone-encrusted earrings, please. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Sept. 2026 will mark two years since Hadid ended her runway hiatus in Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 show. She made her grand return in an oversize tuxedo, featuring a stark white button-down, a shoulder-padded blazer, wide-leg trousers, and a matching necktie. Bulky, square-shaped eyeglasses were her only visible accessory.

Almost two years ago, Saint Laurent welcomed Hadid back to the runway in menswear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six months later, Vaccarello invited Hadid back to walk his Fall 2025 runway. Of course, she accepted. There's no way the Ôrebella founder would say no to debuting a shoulder-padded, long-sleeve midi dress made of see-through, royal blue lace. To finish, an accordion-style choker doubled as the dress's collar.

Hadid kept the stellar step-and-repeats going on the Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last Paris Fashion Week, Hadid traded Saint Laurent's front row for a spot on Vaccarello's Spring 2026 catwalk once more. She was tasked with showcasing his part-midi dress, part-windbreaker in water-repellent tangerine. The knee-grazing coat was the outfit—aviator sunglasses and over-embellished drop earrings only appeared as supporting characters. The same rules applied to her razor-sharp slingback heels.

Last September, Hadid shined just as bright as the Eiffel Tower-turned-backdrop. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Claire knew her Fall 2026 sighting was coming, Hadid's past Saint Laurent looks aside. She arrived at Paris Fashion Week the day prior, and wasted no time teasing her Saint Laurent runway walk. Paparazzi spotted her in an all-white spring outfit, while her khaki jacket and $4,200 Amalia Hobo Bag boasted Saint Laurent tags. It seems only one additional bag made it to Paris with Hadid: a vintage quilted carry-all from Chanel. Does it mean she'll appear in Matthieu Blazy's March 9 show, too? Only time will tell.