Emily Ratajkowski Trades Her Party Girl Runway Outfit for a $2,450 Gucci Jackie Bag and a Horsebit Dress
The model is all in on Demna's Gucci era.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
A plethora of world-famous models arrived at Milan Fashion Week this week, where many of them took part in Demna's first Gucci runway show. Since joining the fashion house in 2025, Demna has made it clear that his Gucci era will be a little different. For instance, a star-studded red carpet premiere for a Gucci short film officially launched his tenure as creative director.
After walking the runway as the epitome of the Gucci party girl, Emily Ratajkowski and boyfriend Romain Gavras were photographed arriving at the Gucci dinner on Friday, February 27.
The Too Much star traded her '90s-inspired silver-studded mini dress from Gucci's runway in favor of another look from the fashion house. Ratajkowski opted for a black jersey slip dress, with thin straps featuring the designer's iconic gold Horsebit hardware.
Ratajkowski accessorized the dress with a black leather Gucci Jackie Slim Small Shoulder Bag, which retails for $2,450. Per the fashion house's website, the style is new for Spring/Summer 2026, and "presents a sleek, relaxed style crafted from soft grainy leather that has been carefully aged by hand to create a time-worn, vintage-inspired effect."
The model and actress completed her outfit with a pair of black suede pointed-toe knee-high boots.
Ratajkowski's inclusion in Demna's Milan Fashion Week confirms that she's most definitely on board with the new creative director's vision for Gucci.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Emily Ratajkowski
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.