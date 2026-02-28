A plethora of world-famous models arrived at Milan Fashion Week this week, where many of them took part in Demna's first Gucci runway show. Since joining the fashion house in 2025, Demna has made it clear that his Gucci era will be a little different. For instance, a star-studded red carpet premiere for a Gucci short film officially launched his tenure as creative director.

After walking the runway as the epitome of the Gucci party girl, Emily Ratajkowski and boyfriend Romain Gavras were photographed arriving at the Gucci dinner on Friday, February 27.

The Too Much star traded her '90s-inspired silver-studded mini dress from Gucci's runway in favor of another look from the fashion house. Ratajkowski opted for a black jersey slip dress, with thin straps featuring the designer's iconic gold Horsebit hardware.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a Gucci Horsebit Dress with black suede boots. (Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Gucci)

Ratajkowski accessorized the dress with a black leather Gucci Jackie Slim Small Shoulder Bag, which retails for $2,450. Per the fashion house's website, the style is new for Spring/Summer 2026, and "presents a sleek, relaxed style crafted from soft grainy leather that has been carefully aged by hand to create a time-worn, vintage-inspired effect."

Emily Ratajkowski carries a black Gucci Jackie Slim Small Shoulder Bag. (Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)

Gucci Jackie Slim Small Shoulder Bag $2,450 at Gucci

The model and actress completed her outfit with a pair of black suede pointed-toe knee-high boots.

Ratajkowski's inclusion in Demna's Milan Fashion Week confirms that she's most definitely on board with the new creative director's vision for Gucci.

