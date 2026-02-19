The Rich Bitch Fur Collar Trend Can Elevate Any Coat Imaginable
Samantha Parkington would be proud.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
In 2004, rich girls "cleaned out Vivienne Westwood in Galliano gowns." Over two decades later, they don't need a head-to-toe designer wardrobe overhaul to look intimidatingly expensive—at least, that's what I took away from Fashion Month's first nascent accessories trend.
From the moment I touched down at Copenhagen Fashion Week in January, I noticed an update to the usually streamlined coats at minimalist labels like The Garment and Gestuz: Where a stark, minimal neckline would usually be fastened with a button, it was hidden beneath an exaggerated fur collar or stole. Sometimes, they were tied with ribbons over crepe and velvet blazers; others, they were detachable. I Slacked my fellow Marie Claire editors with a dispatch on what I have now started referring to as "rich bitch fur collars." Little did I know that, a few days later and several thousand miles later, New York Fashion Week's Fall 2026 runways seemed to have gotten same, not-so-stealth-wealth memo.
Ralph Lauren unofficially opened the week with leopard faux furs draped and belted over tweedy longline coats, like an exaggerated collar. Anna Sui's glamorous salon runway included black, fluffy stoles wrapped over animal print matching sets. Models at Michael Kors shrugged off their mini furs and carried them over a single arm. (The real luxury here was just having the option to wear it.) Meanwhile, outside the shows, street style overflowed with Penny Lane coats and rainbow-hued shearlings, echoing the textured flourishes trending in the autumn collections.
Each fur stole or collar feels like something a grown-up, real-life Samantha Parkington or Muffy Crosswire would wear on a February afternoon shopping at Bergdorf Goodman. Is there enough material to keep you substantially warm? Probably not. Do you have a full range of motion once the more tubular versions are pulled over a bomber jacket (as seen in Copenhagen) or a strong-shouldered blazer (à la New York City)? Definitely not. Do you look like you're a Chase Sapphire Reserve member with an Hermès sales associate on speed dial? One thousand percent.
A real rich bitch doesn't need to do all-over texture. Just a touch of fur over a more neutral coat says plenty about her tax bracket—and discerning taste. Besides, she's not standing outside her town car long enough for a chill to really set in.
It's too early to tell whether designers will actually produce these removable collars and color-coordinating stoles. But if they make it down-market, they're a styling hack that instantly upgrades any outfit. One tie of a ribbon or shimmying on of a stole, and the Aritzia coat I've been wearing for the last five winters suddenly looks a lot more luxurious.
Unlike the color trends and necktie styling taking over fashion month in the present, the window for testing a rich bitch collar is narrowing. By the time the runways wrap in Paris, it'll be warm enough for layering in nothing but a windbreaker. But somewhere out there, the denizens of RichStack and RichTok are making notes for their Fall 2026 outfits. So, if I was a rich girl, I'd see about tracking down my own take now.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.