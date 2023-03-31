Lizzo Just Launched Gender-Affirming Shapewear: "We Support Every Body"

Lizzo's shapewear brand, YITTY, was born out of the desire to create pieces for all bodies.

With its latest launch, the brand is staying true to its promise, by recognizing that people's bodies aren't just about size, but also about gender identity and expression. That's why they've created an amazing new line of gender-affirming pieces for those who identify as "trans, non-binary, gender-fluid and gender non-conforming" and have trouble finding shapewear that makes them feel most like themselves.

"Introducing YOUR SKIN by YITTY: Styles that celebrate YOU, launching late summer 2023," the brand wrote on Instagram.

"When we say we support every body, we mean it. We believe in radical self-love for people of all gender identities—including the trans, non-binary, gender-fluid and gender non-conforming communities that have been chronically underserved. So, we decided to take our expertise and create styles that serve those very same communities.

"YOUR SKIN by YITTY has been a true passion project. Constructed out of our famous Headliner fabric, our new Binder Top and Tucking Thong have been two years in the making—perfected over time through extensive wear testing, community feedback and attention to every meticulous detail. It is our mission to continue serving all bodies, which is why these core styles will always be available at YITTY, starting late summer 2023. And this is just the beginning. We hope you can feel the love in every stitch. "

And so Lizzo continues her work as a force for good in this world.

Fans immediately took to the comments to praise her and YITTY for the move.

"Crying in the club rn ((my car))," wrote one person.

"Thank you for this. Thank you thank you thank you. This gives me hope," said someone else.

"Take my money Mother," another person chimed in.

"THANK YOU @lizzobeeating!!!! I have modelled for other underwear bands that had me there for performative representation and their items where clearly not designed for my body! I am so grateful for you and your thoughtfulness," someone else wrote.

I have so much love for this whole situation.