Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

When you think of Loewe, you think of luxe leather craftsmanship and novel silhouettes. You think of surrealism (See: The fashion house's anthurium-motif bodices and balloon stilettos from its Spring/Summer 2023 collection (opens in new tab)). You don't typically think of practicality—Jonathan Anderson, the label's creative director since 2013, enjoys toying with the balance between an avant-garde art piece and clothing that real people can actually wear. But with Loewe's Cloudventure Running Shoes from its second collaboration with Swiss footwear brand On (opens in new tab), utility and wearability are paramount.

The sneaker is the perfect marriage of the two companies— modeling an artisanal Loewe creation that represents the brand's workmanship-driven approach to luxury fashion, while sticking to On's high-performance roots. Sneakers are fit with brass eyelets, matte or iridescent mudguards, and hand-pressed marbled outsoles, all of which are made individually by hand. As Loewe describes in a press statement about the release, the Cloudventure Running Shoe was "crafted for both the city and the great outdoors," meaning non-runners will find much to delight in about the style, too.

The sneaker also features On's trademark high-tech elements, including its zig-zag Missiongrip rubber outsole and Speedboard mid-sole plate (a thermoplastic polymer that flexes alongside your foot for optimal speed). The best running shoes (opens in new tab) offer comfort, traction, and support—and Loewe's Cloudventure Running Shoes check all those boxes.

The sneaker is offered in new yellow, black, and white colorways and the gradient orange and khaki shades, which initially debuted in the duo's March 2022 collab. The first drop from the partnership also included a selection of On's Cloudrock hiking boots and ready-to-wear athleisure. For those who are in the midst of training for a half marathon or, perhaps, whose weekends are quite busy running errands around town, shop Loewe x On's Cloudventure below.