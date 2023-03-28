FAQs

Can I buy gift cards from On Running? Yes, digital gift cards are available on the website. They are available from $10 to $400, so suitable for all budgets. They make excellent gifts for those who enjoy shopping for themselves or if you are unsure what size the recipient is. Digital gift cards make awesome last-minute gifts too as they arrive in the recipient's inbox on the same day as the purchase.

Does On Running offer free shipping? On Running offers free shipping when your order is $35 or more. Simply add your chosen running shoes, clothing, or accessories to the cart and head to the payment page. You will see your free shipping option there. Don’t forget you can add a Maire Claire promo code and rank up your savings that way too.

Does On Running offer students discounts? It doesn’t look like On Running offers a student discount at the moment. You can still make savings by using the refer a friend offer or you can add one of our Maire Claire promo codes for great discounts.

How can I track the status of my order? If you need to track the status of your order, it’s quick and easy to do online. Once you receive a shipping confirmation via email it will contain a tracking link, simply click that to find out where your order is at any time.

Can I exchange items for a different size? Absolutely, if you need to change the size of your running shoes or clothing On Running offer an exchange service. Simply head to the website and go to the Return/Exchange form. Complete your details and return your item/s. The whole process takes approximately 10 to 14 days.

Why not share On Running with a friend you run with or your running community? When you refer a friend to On Running both of you save 10% on your next purchase. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up your next pair of running shoes and plan your next run together!

When you sign up for emails you get to be the first to know about future promotions, sales, and product launches. It’s quick and easy to sign up and you can unsubscribe at any time. If you spot running apparel you love in the next newsletter, why not add a Maire Claire promo code for additional savings?

You can grab yourself some excellent savings by shopping last season at On Running. We found up to 40% off running shoes in various designs that shouldn’t be missed by established runners, but a great opportunity for new runners too. There are great savings on apparel too, act fast, these bargains won’t be around for long!

If you love the convenience of text message services then consider signing up for text notifications from On Running. You will get all the latest news on sales and promotions sent straight to your cell phone. No need to worry about missing out on your favorite brand sales or the release of new designs. And if the text message service isn’t for you, you can still opt for email sign-ups.

Are you concerned that you won’t find the right fit running shoe when shopping online? Not sure if that running gear is going to fit as well as you would like? No problem! On Running offers a great try at-home service. On Running understand that running shoes and apparel need to be tried on. You can shop in confidence knowing that it’s simple to return anything that feels nothing less than perfect.

