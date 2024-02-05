Nothing Says "I Love You" Like One of These Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gift

Choosing the best Valentine's Day gift for your special someone is no easy feat. Whether you're celebrating with your significant other or closest friends, there's no shortage of ideas to mull over. Of course, you may find yourself tempted to turn to the tried-and-true classics—flowers and chocolate—especially as we edge closer to February 14. However, I'm sure you can do better than wilted flowers and drugstore candy. To show someone just how much you care, I suggest you turn to the most luxurious Valentine's Day gifts the market has to offer.

Don't know where to start? No problem. Ahead, I've rounded up some of the cream-of-the-crop gifts in beauty, fashion, and home. These are the kind of finds you're SO has had on their wishlist for a long time, not to mention these gifts will last for years to come. Think: elevated knitwear, state-of-the-art LED face masks, quality jewelry, designer sunglasses, and more. No matter who's on your list (or if you're looking to treat yourself), there's nothing like these luxury Valentine's Day gifts to say "I love you."

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device $455 at Nordstrom If she's a beauty fan, there's nothing she wants more than an LED face mask, and this Dr. Dennis Gross one is the best of the best. This FDA-approved gadget is clinically proven to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, even skin tone, and clear up pesky acne all thanks to the magic of red and blue LED lights. Basically, everyone in the MC office is obsessed with this mask and I'm sure your recipient will be too.

WOLF Zoe Medium Jewelry Box $565 at Nordstrom Give her the gift of chic organization with this beautiful and functional jewelry box. First and foremost, it'll serve as a stunning piece of decor in her bedroom with its pretty embroidery and velvet exterior. On the inside, it has all the space she needs to keep her precious baubles organized and protected. It even comes with a matching mini box for on-the-go storage.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum $250 at Nordstrom When it comes to fragrances, it doesn't get much more luxurious than Tom Ford's perfumes. Not only is each and every bottle beautifully packaged, but every scent is complex, long-lasting, and sophisticated. Lost Cherry is a major fan favorite for its layered notes of black cherry, almond, and Turkish rose. It's the kind of scent that'll make heads turn as soon as she walks into a room.

Pandora Openable & Engravable Love Locket Dangle Charm $95 at Pandora For a customizable gift, Pandora's Love Locket Dangle Charm is the sweetest option. This 14k gold charm can fit a note or picture, and can be engraved for just $20 more.

Prada PR 17WS Sunglasses $433 at Sunglass Hut There's no doubt in my mind she's seen these designer sunglasses on all of her favorite influencers and celebrities so make her heart soar with her own pair. They're perfectly edgy with geometric details, yet still feel classic enough to turn to year after year. Every fashion girl knows an outfit isn't complete without sunnies, so this is a pair she can wear with everything.

Sézane Barry Cardigan $120 at Sézane Sézane has nailed classic French girl style to a T, hence why we're big fans of the brand here at MC. Their best-selling Barry Cardigan is just one example of their chic wear-everyday pieces. It's a luxuriously soft knit that can be worn in plenty of different ways, plus it comes in a range of colors (19 to be exact!) ranging from neutrals and brights to romantic pastels like this candy pink.

Venus ET Fleur Sylvie Eternity Rose Porcelain Vase $214 at Saks Fifth Avenue It may be a classic, but you really can't go wrong with roses for Valentine's Day. Don't settle for grocery store flowers, though—if you really want to impress, a Venus ET Fleur arrangement is the way to do it. These roses last for up to a year with proper care and they're housed in a beautiful porcelain vase that will look stunning on her bedside table or office desk.

Comme Des Garçons Play Hooded Sweatshirt $302 at Saks Fifth Avenue I strongly believe you can never have too many sweatshirts in your closet, especially if they are cozy and easy to style. This Comme Des Garçons hoodie will work for anyone on your list who has an appreciation for fashion. They'll instantly recognize the fun heart logo, a signature of the brand that feels especially fitting for the holiday.

Le Creuset 2-Quart Cocotte $220 at Bloomingdale's If your valentine is a killer in the kitchen, this pretty cocotte is a no-brainer gift. Le Creuset's Dutch ovens are iconic among cooks for their high-quality cast iron and beautiful design. This heart-shaped cocotte, which also comes in black, blue, and red, adds a touch of quirky romance to their kitchen and it's something they will use time and time again.

Loewe Tomato Leaves Small Scented Candle $110 at Net-a-Porter Maybe Loewe isn't the first brand you think of when it comes to luxury candles, but once you sniff their delightful scents, I bet that'll change. MC's Editor-in-Chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, "can't get enough" of this tomato leaves-scented candle, adding, "You only have to burn it for a little while for the scent to fill your home, so it lasts a long time." The stunning red shade will be a fun pop of color in your Valentine's home, too.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket $180 at Nordstrom If she doesn't have one of these viral blankets yet, what are you waiting for? Celebrities from Chrissy Teigen to Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Beiber are obsessed with this cozy throw all for the same reason: it's irresistibly soft. Movie nights will never be the same once she has this blanket, not to mention it looks chic as hell thrown over the couch or bed.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $600 at Nordstrom $599 at Amazon $599.99 at Best Buy The Dyson Airwrap is one of those beauty items that has truly earned its cult status. Just about everyone in the beauty industry has sung praises for this high-tech styler, including MC's own beauty editor, Samantha Holender, of course. She says, "The Airwrap is 100 percent worthwhile if you want one tool that can give you a sleek finish, bouncy blowout, or standard curls in a quick and easy manner."

Womanizer Pro W500 $109 at Amazon A brand new vibrator may be exactly what she's hoping to unwrap on Valentine's Day. This one comes pro-approved by Polly Rodriguez, the founder of sexual wellness company Unbound, who says "there's really nothing else" like this vibrator. It uses pulsating waves with eight levels of intensity and is even clinically proven to help women achieve orgasm in less than two minutes. Call it the gift that keeps on giving.

Saint Laurent Monogram Leather Card Case $375 at Nordstrom This card case may be small, but it doesn't skip out on the luxury. This find is subtle, chic, and elevated, making it the ideal pick for the loved one obsessed with the quiet luxury aesthetic that's taken over. I promise she'll be so glad to switch from her old beat-up wallet to this one.

Charlotte Tilbury Darling Easy Eyeshadow Palette $60 at Nordstrom To complete her makeup collection, grab her this Charlotte Tilbury palette. Each of the six neutral shades blends like a dream, plus they stay crease-free the entire day. This palette has everything she needs to create a myriad of looks, too, from deep, dark smokey eyes and glittery looks to everyday matte eyes.

Flora Nikrooz Selena Satin Charmeuse Short Pajamas $68 at Nordstrom Silk pajamas will be a major update for anyone who's still wearing their old college t-shirts to bed. I recommend this Flora Nikrooz for its silky smooth feel and classic look. The lace trim adds a flirty touch and you can choose from this romantic shade of pink or black, ivory, and baby blue.

Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask $50 at Nordstrom Sleeping with an eye mask consistently has dramatically improved my sleep, so I recommend this one to everyone I can. Because this mask is made of 100 percent silk, the skin is able to breathe, ensuring no breakouts erupt in the night. It also won't crease the hair and feels crazy comfortable on the face.

Canada Goose Arctic Toque Wool Knit Beanie $225 at Neiman Marcus We're still in the deep throes of winter and I don't see that changing anytime soon. A cool beanie like this will help them beat the freezing temps without having to sacrifice style. You can count on this Canada Goose beanie to keep you warm, and it comes in three shades to suit your Valentine's style: muted magenta, pale pink, and a grey beige.

Apple AirPods Max $500 at Amazon $499.99 at Amazon $499.99 at Amazon I don't know a single person that doesn't want these viral headphones. Sure, they look cool but it's their impressive sound quality and noise-cancelling capabilities that have everyone in a tizzy over these. One Amazon reviewer goes so far as to say these are "a masterpiece of sound engineering."

Ladurée Paris Intemporel Box of 20 Macarons $76 at Goldbelly If a roundtrip ticket to Paris isn't in your price range, get your valentine the next best thing: authentic French macarons. These tasty treats come straight from the iconic Paris patisserie, Ladurée, the original creators of the pastry. Serving up a variety of flavors, these macarons are so pretty, that your recipient may not even want to eat them.

Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Top-Handle Bag $4,100 at Saks Fifth Avenue To me, the end-all-be-all of luxury gifts has got to be a designer bag and this Bottega pick is the one I would quite literally cry over. Featuring the brand's signature Intrecciato-pattern weave and chic gold hardware, this bag can be worn in so many ways, making it a hero piece in anyone's closet. In short, this bag would make for an unbelievable Valentine's Day gift.

UGG Coquette Shearling Lined Slipper $120 at Nordstrom Once you try on a pair of UGG slippers, I promise you won't want to go back to anything else. These are lined in UGG's signature shearling, which mold to your feet over time to create the best fit. Rest assured these slippers are warm, cozy, and unbelievably soft. You can even walk out of the house in them if need be thanks to their sturdy hard soles.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss $40 at Sephora Even if you're on a budget, you can still score a luxurious gift for your loved one. Splurging on a beauty item is my secret to scoring a great gift without breaking the bank. This cult-favorite Dior lip plumper is housed in elevated packaging, not to mention it delivers impressive volume and a pretty wash of sheer color.

Simone Pérèle Nocturne Lace Trim Nightgown $195 at Nordstrom If you want to make her feel like a million bucks for Valentine's Day get her something sexy and silky like this nightgown. French lingerie brand Simone Pérèle is known for their exquisite attention to detail, comfortable fits, and glamorous styles. Case in point: this nightgown with illusion mesh and an eyelash-lace trim