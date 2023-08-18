Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The next few weeks are peak transitional weather, meaning it's hard as hell to get dressed in the morning. In the early hours, it's nice and chill and the thought of wearing sweaters and ankle boots is tempting, but by mid-afternoon, temps are on the rise and it feels like summer. So, putting an outfit together feels like a guessing game most of the time until fall truly hits at the end of September.

The one good thing about this transitional period is all of the great end-of-the-season sales. As retailers are gearing up for the latest and greatest fall fashion trends, summery items are getting deep discounts. If you're also gearing up your wardrobe for fall, you may think these sales won't be worth checking out, but that's where you're wrong. Mango, for instance, has a ton of fall-ready pieces on sale that are worth shopping for right now.

If you're on the fence about shopping end-of-summer sales, I've gathered proof of just how good they can be for transitional weather, below, courtesy of Mango's amazing sale section. Here you'll find pieces up to a whopping 70 percent off that are dying for a place in your fall wardrobe. From staple denim styles to trendy tops and workwear in of-the-moment colors, these are 15 Mango pieces worth adding to your cart.

Gingham Blazer (Was $160) $50 at Mango Can you really ever have too many blazers? I don't think so, especially when they have chic prints like this one. Throw this oversized blazer over a your favorite pair of jeans and a crisp white t-shirt and you've instantly got an elevated, put-together outfit that works for just about any occasion.

Pleated Detail Dress (Was $80) $60 at Mango I am obsessed with this color for fall. As such, this isn't the only time this shade shows up on this list. This easy-to-wear dress was practically made to take you from the office to happy hour with ease. Just throw on a wide waist belt and a pair of mule sandals and you're good to go.

High-Rise Straight Jeans With Slits (Was $80) $30 at Mango A pair of jeans this chic and easy-to-wear sounds too good to be true, but I can assure you this is the real deal. The straight-leg and high-waisted fit are universally flattering on everyone, guaranteed. And take a look at the distressed hem—it gives you the perfect opportunity to show off that cute pair of heels you've been dying to wear.

Draped Dress with Metallic Detail (Was $140) $90 at Mango As MC's Gabrielle Ulubay says, you can and absolutely should wear white after Labor Day, so might I suggest this pretty frock for any post-holiday occasions? The drop waist and strapless neckline feel especially fresh for the fall season, plus it would be so easy to throw on any jacket over the shoulders.

Bow Wrap Dress (Was $70) $26 at Mango You can think of this chic dress as your new go-to LBD for fall—it has a classic style you can turn to year after year. Wear it to work, happy hour, cocktail dates, and everything in between.

Heel Strips Sandals (Was $60) $40 at Mango I'm calling it now, folks—bright red is going to be the color of fall 2023. For the season, we're forgetting all things Barbie and going with candied reds especially if they are in the form of accessories. Pair these strappy heels with all of your dresses or a pair of jeans a more forward look.

Semi Transparent Bra Top (Was $60) $23 at Mango The sheer trend has been going strong all of 2023 and I don't see it slowing down any time soon for fall. What I hate about the trend, though, is that you have to play the underwear guessing game with most sheer pieces, but thankfully not this one. This cool top comes with a matching bra so you know exactly what to wear underneath.

Lyocell Skirt With Slit (Was $70) $30 at Mango Another trend shaping up to be huge this fall? Long skirts. I'm particularly eyeing this one because of its utilitarian waist band and pockets. It would look so good paired with match black blazer and a pair of kitten heels, like the ones above.

Openwork Knit Polo Neck Sweater (Was $50) $30 at Mango Some days, I struggle putting together an outfit. During these frustrating times, I will usually go with an elevated tee and a pair of jeans and call it a day. This polo sweater would be exactly what I reach for when I'm feeling a low-key outfit. It's a more fun take on a t-shirt, plus it would pair perfectly with a pair of dark-wash denim.

Wide-Leg Jeans With Pockets (Was $80) $26 at Mango Fall is the perfect time to get a little more creative with your choices of denim. Example A: this pair of beige-wash jeans. The unique shade is just asking to serve as the base of a monochromatic look. I would pair these with a white sweater and pair of tonal sneakers for a casual day out.

Short-Sleeved Satin Shirt (Was $46) $30 at Mango I've been working on injecting more color into my wardrobe and this top is the perfect way to do so. This silky number pairs perfectly with straight-legged denim and mule sandals, as seen on the model. And while I particularly love this strawberry shade, you also have the options of green, brown, and off-white.

Short Knitted Dress (Was $46) $18 at Mango When I saw this dress during my scrolling, I not only audibly gasped at the $18 price tag but I immediately added it to my cart. I'll be styling it a thousand different ways come fall, like with a pair of sheer tights and knee high boots, or just like Mango did with Ugg boots and a chunky scarf for a cozier vibe.

Printed Shirred Shirt (Was $70) $36 at Mango Like I mentioned before, I am really loving shades of chartreuse for fall, hence why this shirt moved to the top of my wishlist. In my head, I'm wearing this with a few of the buttons on the bottom unbuttoned, along with a pair of split-hem leggings, and a pair of strappy black heels for a girls' night out.

Striped Sweater With Zipper (Was $60) $40 at Mango Stripes never go out of style and neither do quarter-zip sweaters, in my opinion. The style is not only super easy to pop over with any jean or skirt, but it's also crazy comfortable. The black and white stripe combo here makes this sweater extra chic, too.