Worth It: Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock

As longtime fans of the shoe brand Birkenstock, Manolo Blahnik and his niece Kristina Blahnik were invited to be photographed for the German footwear company’s 2020 Spring/Summer campaign. Soon afterwards, Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert tapped the shoe designer and his niece-turned-brand-CEO to add that Manolo touch to the grounded Birks aesthetic.

“Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!)—I have loved and worn mine for many years,” explained Blahnik.

While it might seem like Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock hail from opposite ends of the shoe design spectrum, the two have more in common than one might think: Both are equally dedicated to high-quality craftsmanship and comfort. Their collaboration, available now, incorporates Manolo Blahnik’s signature glamour via crystal embellishments on Birkenstock’s functional Arizona sandal and Boston clog silhouettes.

Shop The Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock Collection: