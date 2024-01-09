Megan Thee Stallion Dressed as the "Black Regina George" at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere

ICYMI: Mean Girls is back and features a cameo from the official “Black Regina George,” a.k.a, Megan Thee Stallion. The singer graced the purple carpet last night at the movie musical's premiere after practically manifesting herself into the movie—she’s been calling herself the “Black Regina George” for years and even has a track about dealing with mean girls called “Not Nice.” As for her look, Megan thee Stallion wore a sheer, Y2K-inspired gown to the Mean Girls premiere that asserted her status as the Queen Bee.

Megan, who collaborated with Reneé Rapp on the song “Not My Fault” for the film, leaned into the early aughts for last night’s look. The musical artist worked with up-and-coming designer Natalia Barzlai at HouseofJMC for the one-of-a-kind creation fitting for the rap icon. Where we’re used to the celebrity set opting to wear a high-fashion designer on the carpet (or pulling archival vintage, if you’re Kylie Jenner), it's quite refreshing to see a star champion a newer artist on the come-up.

Her custom purple gown had a plunging keyhole V-neck adorned with purple and pink beads that stopped just below her belly button. The Y2K silhouette of the dress is reminiscent of the original Mean Girls film, where Regina and her posse called on 2000s fashion trends (Remember Regina’s pink Murakami Louis Vuitton?) The sheer gown had a glittery sheen and was long enough to cover her shoes. She opted to add no accessories, allowing the dress to have its own well-deserved moment.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For makeup, Megan wore her blonde hair (which she also dyed as a tribute to the OG Regina George) in a voluminous side part and wore a frosty purple eyeshadow look that matched her dress. Even her nails dressed the part: Megan had a burn book-inspired manicure that read “M-E-A-N” on one hand in the burn book font and “G-I-R-L” on the other. Every part of Megan’s look was well-thought-out and paid homage to the original film, which we love.

Natalia Barzali, a designer based in Los Angeles, has dressed Megan for her “Cobra” music video ensemble, her New Year's Eve Nike outfit, and more. The HouseofJMC team has also designed custom looks for the Kardashians, Lizzo, and Golden Globes winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph. It’s safe to say the emerging fashion house is one to watch when it comes to creating eye-catching red-carpet designs. Hopefully, we can expect to see more of their work throughout the award season.

On the carpet, Megan spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how fun it was to collaborate with Rapp on the song for the film, exclaiming, “I love Reneé. I love her, and I love Mean Girls! It was only right that they had to call the H-town hottie out here. I’ve been calling myself the Black Regina George forever,” she said. Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels, we need Megan in the film’s sequel ASAP!