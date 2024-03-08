Meghan Markle is spending International Women's Day inspiring an audience with her dedication to equal, honest gender representation in media. At the same time, she's making another entry in her catalog of memorable business casual outfits.
On Friday, March 8, the Duchess of Sussex arrived at South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, dressed to shine onstage while participating in the festival's keynote panel, "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen." Prince Harry reportedly sat in the front row to watch her speak.
The philanthropist walked onstage in monochromatic business casual separates: a subtly striped button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows and coordinating maxi skirt. Both pieces were courtesy of Giuliva Heritage, an Italian label helmed by a wife-and-husband duo. Matching pointed-toe mules by Valentino peeked out from beneath her skirt. (File under: casual-cool work outfit inspiration.)
Markle played up the creamy tones of her clothing with hints of gold jewelry, including knotted Bottega Veneta hoop earrings and a stack of gold rings. She kept her beauty look glowy and minimal, with a touch of pink blush and free-flowing waves pulled over one shoulder.
At publication time, the designers behind Markle's separates hadn't been shared. Soon after, @WhatMegWore identified the silk separates as a matching set by Italian label Giuliva Heritage.
Knowing the Duchess of Sussex's attention to detail, onlookers expected credits involving women-led brands in honor of International Women's Day. Throughout her time in the public eye, Markle has frequently selected designers for speaking engagements and appearances with ties to the place or topic she's discussing. In this case, the designers behind Giuliva Heritage have a backstory fitting for a panel on women's representation: Partners Margherita and Gerardo founded the label in 2017 to provide women with the same precisely tailored garments typically reserved for menswear. Today, the brand is still known for "feminine reinterpretations of classic menswear silhouettes"—like the button-down shirt and silk skirt Markle chose for her panel.
Markle appeared alongside Katie Couric, Errin Haines, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen to discuss women's representation in media. She spoke about sponsoring a groundbreaking study, "Rewriting Motherhood: How TV Represents Moms and What We Want To See Next," through The Archewell Foundation, in partnership with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.
“My past experience as an actress, and now today as a producer and mother, have amplified my belief in the critical importance of supporting women and moms both behind the lens and in front of it," the Duchess of Sussex previously said in a statement discussing the study's findings. “This report about the portrayal of mothers in entertainment highlights the gaps we need to fill to achieve true representation in the content we create and consume, and I’m honored to support this work through The Archewell Foundation.”
On Friday's SXSW keynote panel, the Duchess of Sussex discussed both her recent media study and work she has done to address social media's negative impacts on women.
She also had meaningful advice for the audience, based on the advocacy work she began at just eleven years old: "Your voice is not small, it just needs to be heard," Markle said.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
If It's Not Cozy, I Don't Want It—15 Chic, Comfy Pieces to Keep on Rotation
Sponsor Content Created with Macy's
By Aniyah Morinia
-
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Still Working Royals, They’d Basically Be Leading the Show Right Now
“They desperately need him, and nobody could have foreseen the set of circumstances that would expose that so dramatically.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
These Brow Pens Will Make You Cancel Your Microblading Appointment
They're just as precise and way less time-consuming.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Meghan Markle Embraces the "Ladies Who Lunch" Life in an A-Lister-Worthy Outfit
How does it feel, living my dream?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What I Wear on Repeat: Ray-Ban's Wayfarer II Sunglasses
The Wayfarer II comes in a variety of colorways, though I chose black frames (KMidd on the other hand favors tortoise) for ultimate throw-them-on-and-go capabilities.
By Sally Holmes
-
Meghan Markle Was the Picture of Elegance in a Sand-Colored Dress at the Variety Power Of Women Event
She stepped out solo for the red carpet event.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Fall Outfit Is Classic Californian Style With a British Twist
Save for one very British accessory.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Chronicling Meghan Markle's Essential Style Moments
From her first appearance alongside boyfriend Prince Harry in 2017 to the present day, these are Meghan Markle's fashion favorites.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Clare Waight Keller—Designer of Meghan Markle’s 2018 Wedding Dress—Launches New Fashion Line
It’s her first foray back into fashion since leaving Givenchy in 2020.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Wore the Most Flawless Outfit to Promote Her 'Archetypes' Podcast
Her shirt is still in stock!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Classic Black Pumps Are Still Available at Bergdorf Goodman
She's worn the designer heels before.
By Julia Marzovilla