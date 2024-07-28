Meghan Markle Elevates Hamptons Fashion in Wide Pants and Halter Blouse

Meghan Markle continues to prove she's royalty wherever she goes, including the famously star-studded Hamptons.

On Friday, July 26, Markle was spotted at the G9 Venture Summer Summit—hosted by Amy Griffin—alongside some extremely influential women, including Bobbi Brown and Misha Nonoo.

In pictures posted on Instagram by Brown's cosmetics company, the royal was seen wearing a cream St. Agni vest and matching St. Agni trousers, giving off some serious coastal grandma vibes...if your grandmother was a member of the monarchy, celebrated actress and lifestyle brand founder.

Markle accessorized her chic Hamptons look with a pair of Heidi Merrick sunglasses, an Ariel Gordon "Imperial" disc necklace, and, because she's Meghan Markle, a Cartier necklace, bracelet and watch.

"So many moments. Thank you @g9_ventures for bringing all these bad asses together," Brown's company captioned the post, featuring pictures of Markle and company. "And to your beautiful husband John who sat through the entire conference with a smile. Shout out to my team @jonesroadbeauty @skin.by.chey @charl0ttejayne you are total rockstars."

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex arrived in the Hamptons via a private jet and alongside entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima. According to sources who spoke to the publication, Markle attended the event with the purpose of "picking up tips for her new lifestyle business," American Riviera Orchard.

Other well-known attendees included Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Katie Couric, according to Page Six.

Markle seems to be a fan of the halter top this summer, having worn a similar cut while attending the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

The royal wore a custom-made white halter gown by Oscar de la Renta, with help from her stylist Jamie Mizrahi. According to previous reports, the Duchess was wearing a piece from Staud's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's a business-casual cream outfit or a spotlight-stealing white gown, Markle has worn several white or white-adjacent dresses and suits on numerous occasions, highlighting the less-is-more-trend and proving some styles are as timeless as they care classic.