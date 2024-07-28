Meghan Markle Elevates Hamptons Fashion in Wide Pants and Halter Blouse
The royal attended the G9 Venture Summer Summit in style.
Meghan Markle continues to prove she's royalty wherever she goes, including the famously star-studded Hamptons.
On Friday, July 26, Markle was spotted at the G9 Venture Summer Summit—hosted by Amy Griffin—alongside some extremely influential women, including Bobbi Brown and Misha Nonoo.
In pictures posted on Instagram by Brown's cosmetics company, the royal was seen wearing a cream St. Agni vest and matching St. Agni trousers, giving off some serious coastal grandma vibes...if your grandmother was a member of the monarchy, celebrated actress and lifestyle brand founder.
Markle accessorized her chic Hamptons look with a pair of Heidi Merrick sunglasses, an Ariel Gordon "Imperial" disc necklace, and, because she's Meghan Markle, a Cartier necklace, bracelet and watch.
"So many moments. Thank you @g9_ventures for bringing all these bad asses together," Brown's company captioned the post, featuring pictures of Markle and company. "And to your beautiful husband John who sat through the entire conference with a smile. Shout out to my team @jonesroadbeauty @skin.by.chey @charl0ttejayne you are total rockstars."
A post shared by Bobbi Brown Makeup Artist (@justbobbidotcom)
A photo posted by on
According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex arrived in the Hamptons via a private jet and alongside entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima. According to sources who spoke to the publication, Markle attended the event with the purpose of "picking up tips for her new lifestyle business," American Riviera Orchard.
Other well-known attendees included Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Katie Couric, according to Page Six.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Markle seems to be a fan of the halter top this summer, having worn a similar cut while attending the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California alongside her husband, Prince Harry.
The royal wore a custom-made white halter gown by Oscar de la Renta, with help from her stylist Jamie Mizrahi. According to previous reports, the Duchess was wearing a piece from Staud's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
Whether it's a business-casual cream outfit or a spotlight-stealing white gown, Markle has worn several white or white-adjacent dresses and suits on numerous occasions, highlighting the less-is-more-trend and proving some styles are as timeless as they care classic.
Shortly after hiring Jamie Mizrahi, who is also the celebrity stylist to Jennifer Lawrence and Adele, the Duchess has showcased several fits that have elevated summer styles and 2024 trends.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Travis Kelce Felt Like an "American Idiot" Meeting Prince William
He described the royal using some pretty explicit language.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lady Gaga's Dancer Fell Off the Stage at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
The rain likely contributed to the accident, which was captured on camera.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Céline Dion’s Crystal-Coated Dior Opening Ceremony Gown Took Over 1,000 Hours to Make
The singer looked positively regal for her triumphant return to the stage.
By Amy Mackelden Published