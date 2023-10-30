Chronicling Meghan Markle's Essential Style Moments

When it comes to Meghan Markle's style, she has a distinct aesthetic: timeless, often minimalist, a good mix of high and low. That said, Meghan has lived many lives in the six years since we knew she was romantically involved with Prince Harry: a girlfriend turned fiancée turned wife as a working member of the royal family living in often chilly London, and then as someone no longer employed by the Firm living in often sunny California.

As a working royal, Meghan's coat game was impeccable, her outfits often neutral and muted in color, and she loved boat necks. Now, post-Firm, Meghan's look is significantly more California casual, with an affinity for button-downs, denim, and, lately, sweater vests. Across the years (and a whole lot of change), Meghan has still managed to stay true to herself, forever preferring and donning mostly solids, keeping it monochrome, blazers, Aquazzura and Manolo Blahnik heels, wide-leg trousers, skinny jeans, and pencil skirts (to name a few). She effortlessly mixes high and low and has a style that, while luxury, also feels attainable.

The great part about Meghan's style is that, well, it never really goes out of style, so looks even as far back as six years ago can still easily work today. We opted to not include the most formal of her royal looks (fascinators not included here), and hope we've captured the essence of a woman who very obviously knows fashion, studies it, and wows in it.

Ivory Separates for World Mental Health Day Event in New York City, October 10, 2023

Three years after its formation in 2020, Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation hosted its first in-person event, comprised of a panel of parents who shared the commonality of a tragic loss connected to their child's social media use. Held in conjunction with World Mental Health Day, the couple traveled to New York City for the event, and Meghan chose ivory separates from Altuzarra.

Cuyana Trench Coat and Pants on the Final Day of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, September 16, 2023

For the final day of the Invictus Games, Meghan took part in medal ceremonies and read to a group of children in Dusseldorf.

Black Turtleneck Dress for a Reception at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, September 15, 2023

For the Team Canada reception at the Invictus Games, Meghan paired a black turtleneck dress from Totome with matching black Dior Essence pumps. This reception was especially important because the next iteration of the Games will be held in Canada in 2025, and the day was made extra special because it marked Harry's thirty-ninth birthday.

Ivory Blazer and Jumpsuit for Competition at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, September 15, 2023

Meghan wowed in an ivory Celine Blazer, a Zara jumpsuit, and YSL sandals to take part in a medal ceremony and watch the sitting volleyball competition at the Invictus Games. During competition, Harry was serenaded by the crowd for a very special occasion: his thirty-ninth birthday.

Denim Dress for Competition at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, September 15, 2023

Meghan opted for a denim shirtdress from Carolina Herrera to take in sitting volleyball competition at the Invictus Games; this isn't the first time Meghan wore a denim dress by Carolina Herrera, as she wore the style in 2018 at the Sentebale Polo Cup.

