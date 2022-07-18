Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle may be known to the rest of the world as the Duchess of Sussex, but it's her knack for wearing the same simple, elegant pieces over and over again that has her down in my book as one of my favorite modern style icons. Case in point: Markle wore a pair of classic black stiletto-style heels by Manolo Blahnik for a visit to the United Nations in New York City on July 18, proving just how important it is to have a solid pair of black pump-style heels in your wardrobe—she's worn them before on multiple occasions.

Markle arrived in New York City early in the morning on Monday alongside her husband, Prince Harry, who was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at a General Assembly in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day. She donned a sleek black pencil skirt and a short-sleeved black crewneck-style top for the occasion, both of which are from Givenchy. If you happen to think that the matching set looks familiar, you'd be entirely correct: Markle has worn the same pieces in a deep emerald green in the past. The pair is also set to return to the U.N later on this afternoon to attend meetings alongside U.N ambassadors.

She kept the rest of her accessories as simple as the rest of her outfit, opting to carry an oversized oxblood-hued leather tote bag from British brand Mulberry, as well as a pair of simple black suede pumps from celebrity-favorite shoe brand Manolo Blahnik. The pricey pair of suede stilettos retails for $725 and is currently in stock on Bergdorf Goodman's website, so they're a great way to emulate the Duchess' timeless style.

(Image credit: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Because Markle's favorite pieces tend to sell out as soon as she's been spotted in them, here's everything you need to know before investing in the pair: They have a 105mm heel, making them great for any number of weddings or other formal events that you might have on your calender this season. Plus, Markle has actually worn the same pair of heels a few times over the course of the last few years with both formal and more casual ensembles. She styled them with a olive green midi dress from the brand Room 502 while in South Africa back in October, 2019, and with a black suit (in the rain, no less!) while attending the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in 2018. She even wore the same pair in a deep tan hue with a pair of skinny blue jeans and a white belted blazer to this year's Invictus Games back in April.

(Image credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(Image credit: ax Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The mother of two is clearly a fan of the shoe's silhouette, having chosen to wear similar versions from other designer brands like Aquzarra and Sarah Flint in the past. And she's not alone: this particualr pair from Monolo Blahnik has also been worn in a range of different colorways by celebrities like Elizabeth Olsen, Victoria Beckham, and Adele, to just name a few. To make it just a little easier to copy her easygoing style, keep scrolling to shop the heels now.