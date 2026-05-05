The lights over the 2026 Met Gala red carpet dimmed around 10 p.m. last night. But the best-dressed celebrities didn't slip into Mark Hotel-monogrammed pajamas immediately. 2026 Met Gala after-party looks turned New York City streets into a mini Met Gala, one that gave guests creative freedom beyond the dress code's limits. Translation: VIPs wore whatever they wanted.

Last year, it seemed celebrities saved their most on-brand designs for last. Kendall Jenner, for one, returned to her minimalist ways in a vintage, black skirt set from Mugler. The model's slanted, paparazzi-blocking hat added just enough drama required of a Met Gala 'fit, after-hours or not. Mere miles away, Hailey Bieber swapped one "Tailored For You" tribute for another. The corset Dilara Findikoglu dress—specifically its luscious, champagne-colored velvet—was a classic Bieber move. Meanwhile, Zendaya went from custom Louis Vuitton to a sequin, ruby-red gown from Patrick Kelly's archives.

Like after-hours attire at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the Golden Globes, and the Grammys, this year's Met Gala guests put personality first with their outfit changes. The evening wasn't devoid of naked dresses after all—everyone was saving their sheerest styles for after Sabrina Carpenter's surprise performance. Ahead, discover Marie Claire's votes for the best after-party looks following the 2026 Met Gala. Everyone proved "Fashion Is Art" on the red carpet and while boogying on the industry's buzziest dance floor.

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Hailey Bieber Wearing a Dilara Findikoglu After-Party Look

Hailey Bieber joined Kendall Jenner in her favorite Met Gala after-party designer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else got déjà vu when Hailey Bieber debuted an after-party dress from Dilara Findikoglu for the second Met Gala in a row? She picked up where last year's champagne corset dress left off, with a stark white, halter-neck mini from the Spring 2026 line. Extra points if you recognized its delicate drapery from Anya Taylor-Joy's style résumé: She wore the same mini to a Tiffany & Co. event last November.

Olivia Rodrigo Wearing a Vintage Vivienne Westwood After-Party Look

Olivia Rodrigo joined the fun in vintage Vivienne Westwood. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo skipped the Met Gala red carpet, but her vintage Vivienne Westwood dress at Saint Laurent's party more than made up for it. The sky blue, circa-Fall 1994 mini was hand-knit, beginning with a scoop neckline, invisible corset torso, and a ruffled, thigh-grazing hemline. Even the 3D flowers atop her left shoulder were woven over 20 years ago.

Kendall Jenner Wearing a Gap by Zac Posen After-Party Look

Kendall Jenner twinned with Kylie even more on the after-party scene. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner and Gap's Zac Posen spent the entire night together. After sharing a sprinter van, the designer behind her Met Gala red carpet dress presented her second pick: an anatomically-correct corset, featuring faux nipples and a bellybutton. (Her second Kylie-coded creation of the night.)

Then, Jenner stacked a semi-sheer, champagne slip skirt beneath the elongated bustier. A matching shawl originally shielded her face from view, but by the time she reached the Saint Laurent soirée, her mermaid waves were front and center.

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Charli xcx Wearing a Saint Laurent After-Party Look

Charli xcx showed some skin at Saint Laurent's party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ah, there's the naked dress I expected to see on the red carpet. Charli xcx traded a gown inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s "Irises" painting (with barely any transparency) for an almost-invisible skirt set from Saint Laurent. In theory, black lace made it full-coverage, but Charli left nothing to the imagination.

Sabrina Carpenter Wearing a Valentino After-Party Look

Sabrina Carpenter snuck into a Met Gala party in Valentino. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sabrina Carpenter delivered not one, but three outfit changes during the 2026 Met Gala. The pop star's custom Dior dress, plus vintage pulls from Versace and Bob Mackie, all stepped aside so her Valentino Spring 2026 Couture mini dress could shine. Paparazzi pics didn't capture Carpenter's entire ensemble, but runway photos confirm there's a babydoll-esque bodice and low-rise hot pants hidden beneath her never-ending fur coat.

A moment for the base layer of Carpenter's Valentino look. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Margot Robbie Wearing a Chanel After-Party Look

Margot Robbie was the coziest guest at the Met Gala party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie's after-party outfit was a complete 180 from her gold, carpet-ready Chanel gown. She still sourced the Matthieu Blazy-led label, but only for a tank top, metallic tweed jacket, and straight-leg jeans. I didn't know wearing jeans to a Met Gala party was allowed, but now, I hope more guests follow suit.

Zoë Kravitz Wearing a Saint Laurent After-Party Look

Zoë Kravitz went even sheerer with her second Saint Laurent look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz's engagement ring remained strategically out-of-sight at Saint Laurent's after party. That's okay, though. I was fixated on her lace, long-sleeve mini dress and blink-and-you'll-miss-it fur hat instead.

Hunter Schafer Wearing a Steve O Smith After-Party Look

Hunter Schafer's after-party plus-one was a silly bag trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I had a feeling the silly little pouch trend would make its Met Gala debut this year. It fits just enough without overpowering an outfit. Hunter Schafer proved me right in a custom mini dress from Steve O Smith, plus a splash of Spring 2026 color trends atop her drawstring Prada pouch.

Doja Cat Wearing a Saint Laurent After-Party Look

Doja Cat kept the nearly-naked theme going in a Saint Laurent slip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slip dresses were made for late-night styling. Case in point: Doja Cat's satin maxi from Saint Laurent, featuring spaghetti-slim straps and a thigh-high slit. It also wasn't too far a departure from her red carpet dress, in all its naked latex glory.

Sarah Pidgeon Wearing a Loewe After-Party Look

Sarah Pidgeon stayed loyal to Loewe all night long. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loewe dressed Sarah Pidgeon from the Met Gala carpet all the way to the GQ after-party. Her second select wasn't custom, but a glossy, cool-blue skirt set from the Fall 2026 fashion show. She paired it with pointy satin pumps cut from the same spring color trend's cloth.

Alex Consani Wearing a Naked After-Party Look

And the award for most naked number goes to... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Consani took naked dressing a step further than her first Gucci gown, which was sheer on the top, and opaque with black feathers on the bottom. She arrived at a post-Gala affair in a barely-there midi made from burgundy lace. It was so sheer, her matching thong was unmissable underneath.

Cardi B Wearing a Lace After-Party Look

Cardi B's cool-toned lace look fit her like a glove. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It seems Cardi B traded her gravity-defying Marc Jacobs gown for something more suitable for the VIP-crowded Met Gala. After the red carpet closed, she was spotted in a nearly-naked, corset dress, featuring turquoise lace from the off-the-shoulder neckline to the skintight skirt.

Chase Sui Wonders Wearing a Silver After-Party Look

Chase Sui Wonders is the princess of the Met Gala, even during the afters. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Sui Wonders and her McQueen gown ended up on senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage's best-dressed list. I'm sure her silver, after-party mini dress would share the same fate.

TOPICS Met Gala