After six consecutive “no” RSVPs, Miley Cyrus returned to the Met Gala last year—in an ab-baring leather crop top and black ball skirt by Alaïa at that. Now that she’s broken her no-show streak, anticipation was high for what Cyrus would wear to the 2026 Met Gala.

Sadly, at 8:30 p.m., with the red carpet fashion wrapped and guests inside kicking off their stilettos and removing their inconvenient headpieces, Cyrus is officially a no-show at this year's fundraiser ball. Her sitting out of the 2026 Met Gala is a bummer, for sure. However, she's one of many A-listers who RSVP'd "no" to this year's event, including Zendaya and Meryl Streep.

Still, it would have been interesting to see her interpretation of the "Fashion Is Art" dress code, especially since Cyrus is known to be a fashion shapeshifter—she did, after all, play a teenage girl with a wig-wearing pop star alter ego for five years on Disney Channel. Last year’s Alaïa look also proved that there's simply no aesthetic she can't pull off. Dark and intense, consisting of all black and sharp, dramatic lines, Cyrus showed no trace of Hannah Montana and her sweet niblets on the 2025 red carpet.

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Miley Cyrus on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Something Beautiful singer wore a high-neck, croc-embossed leather crop top that curved up her stomach and along her breastbone, and a voluminous black fit-and-flare maxi skirt with a drop-waist silhouette. Cyrus accessorized the dramatic look with a gold statement necklace, gold earrings, and black sunglasses—all by Cartier.

A close-up of Cyrus on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to that, the last time the “Flowers” singer attended the ball was in 2019, when she walked the carpet with then-husband, Liam Hemsworth, whom she divorced the following year. To the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed occasion, Cyrus wore a sculptural Saint Laurent minidress, rendered in green-and-black sequined stripes and with an architectural back detail that made her resemble a candy wrapper.

Cyrus on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley, if you're reading this, please come back in 2027. As one of the greatest working musicians today and a style star who's able to metamorphosize, it's "The Best of Both Worlds."

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