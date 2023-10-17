I Look for New Bags Every Day—These 3 Styles Caught My Attention

If you’re under the impression that knitwear is the investment of the season, I’m here to tell you otherwise. If you ask me, the right bag has the power to elevate your wardrobe unlike any other accessory. Whether that’s a mini shoulder bag to finish your off-duty-model look or a studded backpack that taps into the collegiate trend, handbags are this season’s ultimate “It” purchase.
I look for new pieces to add to my ever-growing bag collection almost daily, and the mini bags I see trending right now range from understated minimalist designs to styles that scream “loud luxury.” Coach Outlet’s new Wear Your Shine campaign features mini bags that speak to the newest trends while remaining wearable, and I’ve narrowed down the three styles that have stolen my heart.
Modern crossbody bags have been trending for a few seasons now, and the classic style is the perfect addition to any minimalist aesthetic. I’m adding the Coach Jamie camera bag to my list first.
Bags with subtle adornments seem to be everywhere from the runways to the city streets. A studded bag is versatile enough to wear every day, and the trend shows no sign of going away anytime soon.
Bright, colorful bags may have had their moment this summer, but fall is all about metallic shades. Silver, in particular, is trending hard this season, and I’m seeing it on bucket bags, classic shoulder bags, and every style in between.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
