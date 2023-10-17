I Look for New Bags Every Day—These 3 Styles Caught My Attention

If you’re under the impression that knitwear is the investment of the season, I’m here to tell you otherwise. If you ask me, the right bag has the power to elevate your wardrobe unlike any other accessory. Whether that’s a mini shoulder bag to finish your off-duty-model look or a studded backpack that taps into the collegiate trend, handbags are this season’s ultimate “It” purchase.

I look for new pieces to add to my ever-growing bag collection almost daily, and the mini bags I see trending right now range from understated minimalist designs to styles that scream “loud luxury.” Coach Outlet’s new Wear Your Shine campaign features mini bags that speak to the newest trends while remaining wearable, and I’ve narrowed down the three styles that have stolen my heart.

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Ally Quirk)

Modern crossbody bags have been trending for a few seasons now, and the classic style is the perfect addition to any minimalist aesthetic. I’m adding the Coach Jamie camera bag to my list first.

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Ally Quirk)

Bags with subtle adornments seem to be everywhere from the runways to the city streets. A studded bag is versatile enough to wear every day, and the trend shows no sign of going away anytime soon.

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Ally Quirk)

Bright, colorful bags may have had their moment this summer, but fall is all about metallic shades. Silver, in particular, is trending hard this season, and I’m seeing it on bucket bags, classic shoulder bags, and every style in between.

Coach Kay Crossbody in Silver Metallic With Puffy Diamond Quilting Was $450, now $179 at Coach Outlet

Coach Teri Shoulder Bag in Silver Metallic With Signature Quilting Was $428, Now $189 at Coach Outlet