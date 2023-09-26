IMHO, These Items Wear the “Impulse Buy” Badge With Pride

You’ll soon see why.

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Makena Frederick)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain
published

Most Coveted is a bi-weekly shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about

I don’t usually indulge in the latest “It” item or trend, but this week, I fully succumbed to the siren call of new-season drops. Of course, I went all in on my usual staples, including the classic brown striped shirt in Khaite’s latest drop (as if its cashmere sweaters hadn’t already stolen my heart), classic Nike sneakers, and brown slingback heels courtesy of Saint Laurent. But I was also intrigued by some trendier pieces such as the Raey low-rise jeans you’ll see below. And of course, a new (chillier) season means new (hydrating) beauty products, and I couldn’t get past checkout without adding the Augustinus Bader face oil to my cart. 

I’ve convinced myself that this is all homework for my day job and that these are all versatile items that will stay in my wardrobe and beauty cabinet for the long haul. Below, take a look at all the items that made me cave and press “add to cart.” 

Toteme The Slim Leather Ankle Boots

The chicest pair of kitten-heel boots I’ve ever seen. 

Raey Drop Organic-Cotton-Blend Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

These jeans kept selling out, so I snapped them up before it was too late. 

& Other Stories Recycled Wool Blend Wrap Coat

Does it get chicer than a wool wrap coat?

Rag & Bone Nora Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are having a real moment right now, and I’m jumping on to the bandwagon with this black pair.

Saint Laurent Marilyn Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

I just know these slingback heels will quickly become one of my go-to staples. 

Jacquemus Pavane Oversized Alpaca-Blend Jacquard Sweater

Just throw on a pair of light-wash jeans and loafers with this sweater, and you’re done.

Bernadette Nathalie One-Shoulder Taffeta Gown

If I could, I’d wear this black Bernadette gown all day every day. 

Sporty & Rich Printed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt

Just a staple I’m adding to my overflowing Sporty & Rich sweater collection.

Nike Blazer Low Platform Sneaker

These go with pretty much every item in this edit.

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil

The queen that is the Augustinus Bader illuminating face oil!

Rhode Skin Glazing Milk

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin Glazing Milk applied before the Augustinus Bader oil and followed with a nice gua sha routine is now my personality.

Paris Georgia Khaki Draped Maxi Dress

Not to be dramatic, but I think I found the perfect fall dress.

Khaite Melan Oversized Striped Top

Khaite, you can do no wrong in my eyes.

Hereu Bombon Woven Leather Top-Handle Bag

Micro-bags have been the bag trend of the summer with no signs of going away anytime soon.

Ami Paris Intarsia Alpaca-Blend Cardigan

A simple, cozy cardigan is a wardrobe must.

Bottega Veneta Jodie Mini Intrecciato-Leather Clutch Bag

I finally caved and bought the mini Jodie bag. This blue-gray color is just giving!

SheGlam Pout-Perfect Shine Lip Plumper-Mahogany Magic

For the days when I just need a little something glossy on the lips.

Skims Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress

I live for the clean-girl uniform, and this Skims knit lounge dress fits right into this aesthetic.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Shearling Clog

Birkenstocks are my all-time favorite shoe, so you know I had to get my hands on a shearling-lined pair for fall.

Nike Phoenix Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

A classic Nike fleece crewneck is a necessity for the colder seasons.

Chanel Pre-Owned Classic Lambskin Single Flap Mini Beige Bag

Let’s just all take a moment for this Chanel find of the year.

Ray-Ban Aviator 53 Polarized Sunglasses

I don’t care that the sun has gone into hibernation. I will always have room for a sunglasses moment in the fall.

Coach Leah Loafer

My British prep-school uniform has been revived with these black leather loafers.

SheGlam Insta-Eyes Dual Tone Shadow Stick-Penny

The perfect fall shadow stick does exist.

Acne Studios Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt

I’m going up a few sizes in this classic blue shirt for the right oversize fit.

Dr. Martens 2976 Bex Crazy Horse Leather Chelsea Boot

You can’t go into boot season without a pair of Dr. Martens on your roster. 

Toteme Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket

Okay, so I already own this viral coat in black, but I cannot get the olive-green color off my mind, so I guess it’s coming home with me.

Ulla Johnson Talie Peplum-Waist Cotton-Blend Blazer

I’m in love with this color. 

Ulla Johnson Gitana Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers

Ditto.

Sorel Kinetic Impact II Sneaker

The only shoe I can walk in all day on the streets of London.

Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

