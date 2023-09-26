IMHO, These Items Wear the “Impulse Buy” Badge With Pride

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Most Coveted is a bi-weekly shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about

I don’t usually indulge in the latest “It” item or trend, but this week, I fully succumbed to the siren call of new-season drops. Of course, I went all in on my usual staples, including the classic brown striped shirt in Khaite’s latest drop (as if its cashmere sweaters hadn’t already stolen my heart), classic Nike sneakers, and brown slingback heels courtesy of Saint Laurent. But I was also intrigued by some trendier pieces such as the Raey low-rise jeans you’ll see below. And of course, a new (chillier) season means new (hydrating) beauty products, and I couldn’t get past checkout without adding the Augustinus Bader face oil to my cart.

I’ve convinced myself that this is all homework for my day job and that these are all versatile items that will stay in my wardrobe and beauty cabinet for the long haul. Below, take a look at all the items that made me cave and press “add to cart.”

Toteme The Slim Leather Ankle Boots $800 at Net-a-Porter The chicest pair of kitten-heel boots I’ve ever seen.

Raey Drop Organic-Cotton-Blend Low-Rise Baggy Jeans $255 at MatchesFashion These jeans kept selling out, so I snapped them up before it was too late.

& Other Stories Recycled Wool Blend Wrap Coat $299 at Nordstrom Does it get chicer than a wool wrap coat?

Rag & Bone Nora Cargo Pants $325 at Saks Fifth Avenue Cargo pants are having a real moment right now, and I’m jumping on to the bandwagon with this black pair.

Saint Laurent Marilyn Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps $945 at Net-a-Porter I just know these slingback heels will quickly become one of my go-to staples.

Jacquemus Pavane Oversized Alpaca-Blend Jacquard Sweater $730 at Net-a-Porter Just throw on a pair of light-wash jeans and loafers with this sweater, and you’re done.

Bernadette Nathalie One-Shoulder Taffeta Gown $941 at MatchesFashion If I could, I’d wear this black Bernadette gown all day every day.

Sporty & Rich Printed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt $190 at Net-a-Porter Just a staple I’m adding to my overflowing Sporty & Rich sweater collection.

Nike Blazer Low Platform Sneaker Was $100, Now $84 at Nordstrom These go with pretty much every item in this edit.

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil $255 at Neiman Marcus The queen that is the Augustinus Bader illuminating face oil!

Rhode Skin Glazing Milk $29 at Rhode Skin Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin Glazing Milk applied before the Augustinus Bader oil and followed with a nice gua sha routine is now my personality.

Paris Georgia Khaki Draped Maxi Dress $640 at Ssense Not to be dramatic, but I think I found the perfect fall dress.

Khaite Melan Oversized Striped Top $740 at Saks Fifth Avenue Khaite, you can do no wrong in my eyes.

Hereu Bombon Woven Leather Top-Handle Bag $405 at Bergdorf Goodman Micro-bags have been the bag trend of the summer with no signs of going away anytime soon.

Ami Paris Intarsia Alpaca-Blend Cardigan $765 at Net-a-Porter A simple, cozy cardigan is a wardrobe must.

Bottega Veneta Jodie Mini Intrecciato-Leather Clutch Bag $2,650 at MatchesFashion I finally caved and bought the mini Jodie bag. This blue-gray color is just giving!

SheGlam Pout-Perfect Shine Lip Plumper-Mahogany Magic $5 at SheGlam For the days when I just need a little something glossy on the lips.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Shearling Clog $170 at Buckle Birkenstocks are my all-time favorite shoe, so you know I had to get my hands on a shearling-lined pair for fall.

Nike Phoenix Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $70 at Nordstrom A classic Nike fleece crewneck is a necessity for the colder seasons.

Chanel Pre-Owned Classic Lambskin Single Flap Mini Beige Bag $4,800 at QVC Let’s just all take a moment for this Chanel find of the year.

Ray-Ban Aviator 53 Polarized Sunglasses $247 at Buckle I don’t care that the sun has gone into hibernation. I will always have room for a sunglasses moment in the fall.

Coach Leah Loafer $195 at Coach My British prep-school uniform has been revived with these black leather loafers.

SheGlam Insta-Eyes Dual Tone Shadow Stick-Penny $4 at SheGlam The perfect fall shadow stick does exist.

Acne Studios Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt $350 at Net-a-Porter I’m going up a few sizes in this classic blue shirt for the right oversize fit.

Dr. Martens 2976 Bex Crazy Horse Leather Chelsea Boot $180 at Buckle You can’t go into boot season without a pair of Dr. Martens on your roster.

Toteme Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket $1,010 at Net-a-Porter Okay, so I already own this viral coat in black, but I cannot get the olive-green color off my mind, so I guess it’s coming home with me.

Ulla Johnson Talie Peplum-Waist Cotton-Blend Blazer $790 at MatchesFashion I’m in love with this color.