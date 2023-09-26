IMHO, These Items Wear the “Impulse Buy” Badge With Pride

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Most Coveted is a bi-weekly shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about
I don’t usually indulge in the latest “It” item or trend, but this week, I fully succumbed to the siren call of new-season drops. Of course, I went all in on my usual staples, including the classic brown striped shirt in Khaite’s latest drop (as if its cashmere sweaters hadn’t already stolen my heart), classic Nike sneakers, and brown slingback heels courtesy of Saint Laurent. But I was also intrigued by some trendier pieces such as the Raey low-rise jeans you’ll see below. And of course, a new (chillier) season means new (hydrating) beauty products, and I couldn’t get past checkout without adding the Augustinus Bader face oil to my cart.
I’ve convinced myself that this is all homework for my day job and that these are all versatile items that will stay in my wardrobe and beauty cabinet for the long haul. Below, take a look at all the items that made me cave and press “add to cart.”
These jeans kept selling out, so I snapped them up before it was too late.
Cargo pants are having a real moment right now, and I’m jumping on to the bandwagon with this black pair.
I just know these slingback heels will quickly become one of my go-to staples.
Just throw on a pair of light-wash jeans and loafers with this sweater, and you’re done.
If I could, I’d wear this black Bernadette gown all day every day.
Just a staple I’m adding to my overflowing Sporty & Rich sweater collection.
The queen that is the Augustinus Bader illuminating face oil!
Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin Glazing Milk applied before the Augustinus Bader oil and followed with a nice gua sha routine is now my personality.
Not to be dramatic, but I think I found the perfect fall dress.
Micro-bags have been the bag trend of the summer with no signs of going away anytime soon.
I finally caved and bought the mini Jodie bag. This blue-gray color is just giving!
For the days when I just need a little something glossy on the lips.
I live for the clean-girl uniform, and this Skims knit lounge dress fits right into this aesthetic.
Birkenstocks are my all-time favorite shoe, so you know I had to get my hands on a shearling-lined pair for fall.
A classic Nike fleece crewneck is a necessity for the colder seasons.
Let’s just all take a moment for this Chanel find of the year.
I don’t care that the sun has gone into hibernation. I will always have room for a sunglasses moment in the fall.
I’m going up a few sizes in this classic blue shirt for the right oversize fit.
You can’t go into boot season without a pair of Dr. Martens on your roster.
Okay, so I already own this viral coat in black, but I cannot get the olive-green color off my mind, so I guess it’s coming home with me.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
-
JP and Taylor Got Engaged in 'Love Is Blind'—But What Happens Now?
Teasers show that there's trouble ahead once they get to Mexico.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The Biggest Fall 2023 Nail Trends, According to Celebrity Nail Artists
Luxury is having a manicure moment.
By Samantha Holender
-
Ryan Reynolds Gets in on the “Roman Empire” Social Media Craze
The intensity in the gaze…
By Rachel Burchfield