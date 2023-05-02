Pearls, feathers, tweed, and feline homages defined the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. (Depending on if you're a cat person or not, Jared Leto cosplaying as Karl Lagerfeld's beloved Choupette will either haunt your dreams or nightmares.) For the evening's after parties, however, the A-listers swapped their elegant gala ensembles for late-night looks that were more risqué and sultry. And, for a few sartorial risk-takers, their nakedest outfits. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and several other adventurous dressers stepped out in see-through, boudoir-inspired dresses. With the sheer (ha!) number of naked dresses from the Met Gala 2023 after-parties, consider this unwavering and clear (ha ha!) proof that the sheer trend isn't going anywhere.
To start, let's chat about Kendall Jenner's transparent ensemble. The model wore a near-exact replica of a vintage Chanel look from Lagerfeld's tenure: a see-through sequined bodysuit with a black harness, dark panties, and pearl straps (first seen in the spring/summer 1994 collection). Jenner's replicated look was crafted by the London-based Nensi Dojaka, known for her mastery of lingerie-adjacent dresses. Jenner opted for simple finishing touches: strappy sandals and sleek white diamond studs by Gismondi 1754.
Gigi Hadid opted for one of the most iconic iterations of the naked dress: an almost entirely sheer slip, á la Kate Moss in that iconic silver molten gown from1993. Hadid's gown also featured dark, vampiric lace along its asymmetric bodice. The model accessorized with mesh gloves and ankle-strap pumps.
There was Karlie Kloss, too, who opted for a similar balance between girly and grunge with her naked dress—a babydoll silhouette and made of sheer taffeta. She strategically wore an opaque, jet-black skirt underneath her flirty frock and then chose a black rosette choker and Chanel Mary Jane–style boots to tie the look together.
Last but not least was Olivia Wilde, who chose a silver netted dress, which she paired with black underwear, a metallic clutch, and chunky platform booties.
Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").
