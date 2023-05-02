Pearls, feathers, tweed, and feline homages defined the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. (Depending on if you're a cat person or not, Jared Leto cosplaying as Karl Lagerfeld's beloved Choupette will either haunt your dreams or nightmares.) For the evening's after parties, however, the A-listers swapped their elegant gala ensembles for late-night looks that were more risqué and sultry. And, for a few sartorial risk-takers, their nakedest outfits. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and several other adventurous dressers stepped out in see-through, boudoir-inspired dresses. With the sheer (ha!) number of naked dresses from the Met Gala 2023 after-parties, consider this unwavering and clear (ha ha!) proof that the sheer trend isn't going anywhere.

To start, let's chat about Kendall Jenner's transparent ensemble. The model wore a near-exact replica of a vintage Chanel look from Lagerfeld's tenure: a see-through sequined bodysuit with a black harness, dark panties, and pearl straps (first seen in the spring/summer 1994 collection). Jenner's replicated look was crafted by the London-based Nensi Dojaka, known for her mastery of lingerie-adjacent dresses. Jenner opted for simple finishing touches: strappy sandals and sleek white diamond studs by Gismondi 1754.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Gigi Hadid opted for one of the most iconic iterations of the naked dress: an almost entirely sheer slip, á la Kate Moss in that iconic silver molten gown from1993. Hadid's gown also featured dark, vampiric lace along its asymmetric bodice. The model accessorized with mesh gloves and ankle-strap pumps.

(Image credit: BFA)

There was Karlie Kloss, too, who opted for a similar balance between girly and grunge with her naked dress—a babydoll silhouette and made of sheer taffeta. She strategically wore an opaque, jet-black skirt underneath her flirty frock and then chose a black rosette choker and Chanel Mary Jane–style boots to tie the look together.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Last but not least was Olivia Wilde, who chose a silver netted dress, which she paired with black underwear, a metallic clutch, and chunky platform booties.