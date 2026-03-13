Hailey Bieber is one of Hollywood's most disciplined fashion girls. Twelve hours after partying with 2026 Oscars guests at Dior's pre-show party, she traded Saint Laurent stilettos for Pilates-proof New Balance sneakers. But because she's Hailey Bieber, her workout 'fit wasn't completely devoid of designer: Her gym bag was the extra-large Chanel Flap sending fashion insiders into a shopping frenzy from Paris to New York City.

Kendall Jenner—Bieber's plus-one at last night's bash—joined her at Forma Pilates in Beverly Hills the next day. Jenner's gym set of black leggings and flip-flops flew mostly under the radar, but Bieber's combination of New Balance 1906Rs and the Chanel Flap definitely gave her away.

Hailey Bieber left Pilates class in New Balance 1906R sneakers and fashion's favorite Chanel bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Rhode founder chose one of New Balance's rarest color combinations: Silver Metallic Blue Agate. Translation: It featured white mesh, metallic silver toe boxes and heels, plus blue detailing atop the laces and branded sidewalls. Rubber, two-tone soles were just as pumped-up as her other New Balance models, like the 530s and 740s. The biggest difference? Bieber's 1906R shade is the trickiest to track down out of her New Balance trio. (Marie Claire doesn't give up that easy: Shop her exact pair below.)

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It didn't take an accessories expert to ID Bieber's tote as the Chanel Flap by new creative director Matthieu Blazy. The Spring 2026 shoulder style was bottomless in every sense of the word—it probably held all of her Pilates essentials with ease. (Bieber's is even more spacious than the Métiers d'Art tote Harry Styles got his hands on this week.)

Without the maison's interlocking Cs atop the flap-style closure, its black, butter-soft leather would've passed as one of The Row's investment pieces. The bag instantly elevated Bieber's navy crewneck and Princess Diana-esque biker shorts.

Bieber has rarely given her new Chanel bag a day off this season. Now that it's finally shoppable—for the low, low price of $11,000—it could appear in Pilates studios from here to Paris. Her New Balances, on the other hand, don't require a loan to purchase. They're available for under $250 on most sneaker sites. After adding the Chanel Flap to your luxury wishlist, shop the Bieber-approved sneakers below.

Shop New Balance Sneakers Inspired by Hailey Bieber