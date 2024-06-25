Naomi Campbell Swaps Her Heels for Air Jordans at the Chanel Paris Couture Show
The supermodel made a daring footwear switch for the front row.
Paris Couture Fashion Week is underway, and today, on Tuesday, June 25, Chanel brought its latest collection to the Palais Garnier in Paris (a step away from its usual venue at, as of late, the Grand Palais Éphémère). All eyes are on what the brand brings to the couture table: Former creative director Virginie Viard's exit hit the fashion news cycle just weeks ago and speculation is still swirling as to who will be her successor.
Still, the show goes on, and the French fashion house staged its first show since the announcement. Invited to the glitzy front rows were friends of the brand who showed up in the Chanel-esque uniform—lots of tweed, matching sets, and a ribbon or two. At the top of the guest list included none other than supermodel and long-time collaborator Naomi Campbell, who gave a very casual (and surprising) update to the Chanel co-ord with sneakers.
The 54-year-old was photographed at the show's venue in a silver set adorned with sequins all over (of course, by Chanel). Campbell's shimmery ensemble included a cropped button-up jacket and a high-waisted midi skirt hitting right at the knee. With the help of her go-to stylist, Law Roach, Campbell accessorized her outfit with the house's closed-toe kitten pumps, along with diamond-studded jewelry pieces, including a bejeweled bracelet and Chanel's dangling "CC" earrings.
But Campbell gave her Chanel look a subtle makeover upon her arrival at the Hôtel Ritz. She swapped out her classic heels for high-top purple-and-white Air Jordan sneakers. Whether she made the switch at or after the brand's show is unknown, but one thing's for sure: Even a supermodel who's known to strut around in heels all day knows the key to comfort is through a pair of trusty sneakers on hands—fashion week or not.
There's always a "new" sneaker rising at the top of the trend cycle. For decades, Air Jordans have been a must-have for just about anyone, from style stars to athletes and many more. Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s might be having a moment right now, but Campbell is a bona fide trendsetter, and she could be signaling that the beloved shoe is coming back for a high-fashion revival.
Campbell's appearance at Fashion Week follows news of her London V&A museum exhibition, the first of its kind dedicated to a model. "Naomi: In Fashion", curated by former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, takes a look at her career, influence, and activism over the years.
Between jetting around the world as one of the world's biggest models and becoming a mother of two, Campbell is booked and busy, but she never misses a chance to deliver on the fashion week's street-style front. Ahead, shop matching silver sets inspired by Naomi Campbell's Chanel look at Paris Couture Fashion Week to pair with heels and sneakers alike.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
